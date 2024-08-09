Chantecaille Expands Its Global Presence With Tmall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chantecaille is excited to announce its new domestic partnership with Tmall, China's leading retail platform. This collaboration brings the brand's efficacious botanically based skincare and cosmetics products to a broader audience, enhancing Chantecaille's presence in the Chinese market.



NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chantecaille, a globally renowned luxury skincare and cosmetics brand, known for efficacious botanical formulas, is thrilled to announce its expanded distribution with Tmall, China's leading platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Chantecaille's mission to bring high-quality, botanically inspired beauty products to a broader audience, solidifying its presence in the Chinese market. To expand the reach and connect with Chinese consumer, Chantecaille will also host pop-up experience in Shanghai's landmark Xintiandi, the 'Maison Chantecaille' to immerse consumers in its 'Beauty with Impact' ethos.

Chantecaille is celebrated for its commitment to sustainable practices, innovative formulas, and the use of naturally derived

ingredients with proven results that are supported by third-party testing. Founded by Sylvie Chantecaille, the brand has consistently prioritized the creation of products that blend scientific advancements with the power of nature. Following its acquisition by Beiersdorf in February 2022, the brand is accelerating its global reach through several market expansions.

"Tmall offers a seamless shopping experience and unparalleled reach for Chantecaille's innovative beauty. The new market opening strengthens Chantecaille's position in China, bolstering our commitment to the Chinese consumer," said Vincent Warnery, Chief Executive Officer of Beiersdorf. "The partnership with Tmall enables Chantecaille to leverage the platform's extensive reach and sophisticated e-commerce capabilities, ensuring that Chinese consumers can easily access the brand's luxurious product offerings."

Tmall, a subsidiary of

Alibaba Group, is a premier online marketplace that provides consumers with a reliable and convenient shopping experience. With a dedicated Chantecaille domestic flagship store on Tmall, customers will now have access to a wide range of the brand's products, including its iconic skincare and makeup collections. This online store will feature detailed product information, exclusive offers, and tailored recommendations to enhance the shopping experience.



"We believe there are consumers across China who have appetite for luxuriously clean beauty, which is what makes Chantecaille so unique," said Emily Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of Chantecaille. "Under our 'Beauty with Impact' ethos, they will have greater access to our high-performance botanically powered skincare & makeup formulations which remain cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Tmall is the perfect partner to help us reach those new consumers, not only from a reach perspective, but because they are also dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction."



Chantecaille is not only committed to delivering exceptional beauty products but also to supporting conservation of wild species and spaces. The brand's philanthropic initiatives have raised awareness and funds for 34 conservation organizations worldwide to date. By expanding its presence in China through Tmall, Chantecaille aims to continue its mission of beauty with impact on a global scale. Chantecaille will continue to create products that are cruelty free and vegan friendly.

To mark this significant milestone, Chantecaille will also host an exclusive pop-up experience, 'Maison Chantecaille' in Shanghai's prestigious Xintiandi. The Chantecaille pop-up, a first-of-its-kind for the brand, will provide Chinese consumers with an exceptional opportunity to explore and purchase Chantecaille products in an immersive, luxurious setting. Visitors will have the chance to learn more about Chantecaille's commitment to natural and botanical ingredients and enjoy a highly curated environment that celebrates the brand's iconic offerings.



Following this initial pop-up, Chantecaille will extend the 'Maison Chantecaille' experience with a three-month commercial pop-up in Shanghai. This extended activation invites luxury skincare and makeup enthusiasts to immerse themselves in Chantecaille's sophisticated world of luxurious botanical beauty.



"We are incredibly excited to bring Chantecaille closer to our Chinese consumers through our Tmall partnership and these immersive pop-up experiences," said Patricia Ho, Asia General Manager of Chantecaille. "Our pop-ups in Shanghai will offer a unique and engaging way for consumers to discover our products, learn about our brand's ethos, and enjoy a luxurious in-person shopping experience."

About Chantecaille



Chantecaille, an efficacious, botanical luxury skincare and cosmetics brand was founded by Sylvie Chantecaille. Acquired by Beiersdorf in 2022, the prestige brand is known for its high-performance botanical formulas and offers a range of products that combine nature's best ingredients with cutting-edge technology. Chantecaille is committed to raising awareness for and supporting environmental conservation through partnerships with non-profit organizations around the globe.

About

Tmall



Tmall is a leading online retail platform operated by Alibaba Group. It provides a trusted and engaging shopping experience for consumers and offers a wide range of high-quality products from both international and domestic brands. Tmall's advanced technology and robust logistics network ensure a seamless shopping experience for customers across China.



For more information, please visit chantecaille.

SOURCE Chantecaille Beaute Inc.