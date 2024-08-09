Glue Up Announces Strategic Partnership With Cvent To Revolutionize Community Engagement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Glue Up, a leading provider of AI-powered all-in-one membership management solutions, is proud to announce our strategic partnership with

Cvent. This collaboration establishes Glue Up as a leader in leveraging innovative technology, advancing community and event management for its 1,500+ associations, chambers, and other communities. Since 2023, Glue Up has been leveraging AI in community management to automate workflows, reduce administrative tasks, and enhance personalized campaigns and engagement, making them a top industry provider.

Glue Up's innovative CRM can track and report all member engagement, enhancing community and events management. Through a new integration with Cvent, users can sync their events and contact data and utilize the robust platform for event marketing, registration, payment, and more. This collaboration also allows Glue Up clients to easily create small, medium or large-scale events while managing and tracking member engagements, boosting association and chamber management to a new industry level.

"Glue Up has always been at the cutting edge of innovation, and this partnership is a significant milestone in our mission to empower associations and chambers worldwide. '' said Eric Schmidt, CEO of Glue Up. "This collaboration brings major transformation in the association industry as it connects robust Glue Up capabilities with the powerful Cvent event marketing and management platform. Through this integration, we can now enable professional communities with Cvent's user-friendly small, medium, and large-scale event and trade show tools, and Glue Up's platform to consolidate data, manage memberships, and engage communities. This combination is set to revolutionize the association industry and bring it to a whole new standard."

Mike Tenholder, Cvent Head of Alliance Partnerships, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Glue Up as a strategic Alliance Partner. Their commitment to innovation and enhancing user experiences complements our goal of providing best-in-class event management solutions. By integrating Glue Up's solutions, we can offer our association clients additional tools to enrich their professional communities and streamline their membership engagement processes."

This partnership brings significant benefits to both Glue Up's and Cvent's clients. Glue Up's clients gain access to an industry-leading event management platform, while Cvent's users can take advantage of Glue Up's advanced membership solutions. Together, Glue Up and Cvent aim to deliver unparalleled value and transformative experiences to the association world.

