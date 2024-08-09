Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2024 Second Quarter Interim Financial Statements
TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)
Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.
