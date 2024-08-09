Sofwave To Participate In 9Th Annual Needham Virtual Medtech & Diagnostics Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Officer, will participate in the 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 on August 12 – 13, 2024.



About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERBTM, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), lifting lax skin in the arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company's Pure ImpactTM module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave's products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: ...

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

...