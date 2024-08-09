Elucent Medical Announces Froedtert & The Medical College Of Wisconsin Health Network To Provide New Breast Cancer Surgical Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucent Medical, a pioneering medical company transforming the field of guided surgical technology, is thrilled to announce Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin with the Elucent Medical advanced In-Body Spatial Intelligence (iSi) systems for breast cancer surgery.

This new is expected to significantly impact patient outcomes for breast conserving surgery.

Elucent Medical is a leading innovator in the field of oncologic surgical solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through precision and efficacy. Its SmartClip® technology offers a more accurate tumor localization compared to traditional wire or other seed localization methods, reducing the likelihood of additional surgeries due to positive margins. The EnVisio® SmartClip® can be placed days or weeks in advance, avoiding the discomfort and logistical issues associated with same-day wire localization.

EnVisio® introduces groundbreaking smart technology that leverages patented In-Body Spatial Intelligence and the innovative SmartClip® Soft Tissue Marker. This advanced system integrates seamlessly with existing surgical instruments, transforming them into Smart Tools for enhanced precision and effectiveness in surgical procedures.

"We are excited to work with the Froedtert & MCW health network, a leader in providing advanced cancer care,” said Jason Pesterfield, CEO of Elucent Medical.“Our mission has always been to radically transform patient care through innovation, and this effort allows us to bring our state-of-the-art technology to a broader patient population. Together, we can make a substantial difference in the lives of thousands of patients."

The integration of Elucent Medical's technology within the Froedtert & MCW health network's Froedtert Hospital campus will begin immediately. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing health care and improving the lives of patients through innovative solutions.

