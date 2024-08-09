(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 9 AUGUST 2024 AT 3:00 PM EEST

Kalmar Corporation, Managers' Transactions: Niiranen, Sami



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sami Niiranen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Kalmar Oyj

LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 73945/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-09

Venue: HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571054

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 25.9082 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 25.9082 EUR





Additional information:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900



About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.