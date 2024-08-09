Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Niiranen, Sami
Kalmar Corporation, Managers' Transactions: Niiranen, Sami
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sami Niiranen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Kalmar Oyj
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 73945/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-08-09
Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 25.9082 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 25.9082 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.
