Poland-Based Startup Revoize Secures €458K Pre-Seed Funding To Enhance Speech Quality With AI

Photo: AIP Seed

GDANSK, POLAND, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DAC , an AI and software company based in Gdańsk, Poland, announced a significant development for its venture, Revoize. The startup has secured €458k in pre-seed funding led by AIP Seed, a venture capital firm, and Marcin Żukowski, a notable angel investor and co-founder of Snowflake. This will propel Revoize's relocation to the USA as part of its global expansion strategy.Innovative Speech Enhancement TechnologyRevoize is pioneering the use of Generative AI to transform quality . Its technology can convert noisy and degraded audio into clear, studio-quality sound, enhancing real-time conversations and recordings on any device. This breakthrough is expected to drastically improve communication for billions globally, making digital interactions more clear and enjoyable.Stanisław Raczyński, CEO and CTO of Revoize and a veteran in AI and audio DSP research, leads the initiative. Raczyński's expertise has been crucial in evolving Revoize from a concept to a market-ready product capable of professional-grade audio enhancements.From Concept to CommercializationOriginally developed within DAC, Revoize allows users to upload audio files for instant enhancement, simulating professional studio quality at a lower cost. The new funding will enable the startup to further refine its algorithms for real-time conversation enhancement and broaden its application across various communication platforms.Przemek Szleter, CEO at DAC, emphasized the strategic decision to spin off Revoize into an independent entity, recognizing its commercial potential. DAC supports its ventures through rigorous R&D and has successfully launched products like MuuMap and D-Box.Future Goals and ChallengesAs Revoize sets its sights on the American market, the team under Raczyński's leadership is focused on minimizing latency to ensure seamless operation on modern devices like smartphones and laptops. They also face the challenge of distinguishing themselves in the competitive speech enhancement market through continuous innovation and superior performance.About the InvestorsAIP Seed focuses on early-stage investments, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, with a portfolio that includes over 110 ventures. Marcin Żukowski, besides his investment, brings valuable experience from his tenure at Snowflake and as a business angel in various Polish startups.Widening Market ApplicationsRevoize is not only targeting content creators like podcasters and YouTubers but is also making inroads into teleconferencing, instant messaging, and the film industry. Its technology can be integrated directly into mobile devices, making high-quality audio accessible to a wider audience.Looking AheadThe next phase for Revoize involves enhancing its algorithms, expanding its user base, and integrating its solutions more extensively into communication platforms. The team is also aiming to secure further funding to access more advanced datasets and continuously refine their technology.Revoize's ambitious journey from a DAC project to an independent powerhouse in speech enhancement technology showcases the potential of AI to revolutionize everyday communication.

