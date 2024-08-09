MEDIA ALERT: Equinix To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc.
(Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that Jon Lin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Services, will present at TD Cowen's 10th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 13, at 11:15 a.m. MT.
The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at .
About Equinix
Equinix
(Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
SOURCE Equinix, Inc.
MENAFN09082024003732001241ID1108537220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.