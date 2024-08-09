Ukraine's Economy At A Crossroads: How To Overcome The Consequences Of Selective Default Alona Lebedieva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ukraine is currently going through difficult times due to the war, and the recent downgrade of its credit rating to selective default highlights the severe state of our economy. This decision may have serious repercussions, but it doesn't mean we can't find a way out of this crisis.Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multi-sector industrial and group "Aurum Group," believes that Ukraine must actively cooperate with international organizations and partners. We need to show that, even under such challenging circumstances, we are ready to implement crucial reforms to stabilize the economy. The government is already taking steps to restructure debts and attract new investments, which will help restore confidence in Ukraine on international markets.It is also important to develop internal resources. Lebedieva emphasizes the need to rely more on our own capital market. This will help strengthen Ukraine's economic independence and better protect investor rights.The downgrade is also a reminder of the need to support the national economy from within. Ukrainian businesses, civil society, and other stakeholders must unite to overcome the crisis.Despite all the difficulties, Alona Lebedieva is confident that this challenge could become a catalyst for positive change. It is crucial to create conditions for business development, particularly in sectors such as technology, agriculture, and energy. Selective default is not the end for our economy but rather an opportunity for its recovery and strengthening. Ukraine has every chance to overcome this crisis and emerge stronger.

Alona Lebedieva

Aurum Group

email us here