Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217


8/9/2024 7:46:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 08/14/2024 08/14/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,915 2,695
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.980 / 8.410 78.730 / 6.580
Total Number of Bids Received 35 26
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,465 5,145
Total Number of Successful Bids 22 15
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 22 15
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.980 / 8.410 78.730 / 6.580
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.050 / 8.380 79.000 / 6.550
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.980 / 8.410 78.730 / 6.580
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.000 / 8.400 78.842 / 6.560
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.050 / 8.380 79.000 / 6.550
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.869 / 8.460 78.450 / 6.610
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.980 / 8.410 78.715 / 6.580
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.52 1.91

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

