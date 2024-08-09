Encore Paradise RV Resort Named 'Mega Park Of The Year' By Arizona OHA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association (AZOHA), formerly known as Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds, has named Encore Paradise RV Resort

the 2024 Mega Park of the Year award winner. This marks Paradise RV Resort's first time winning this prestigious award. Overall, this is the tenth RV resort within the of Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds that has been recognized by the Arizona association. In 2022, Thousand Trails Verde Valley won the Arizona ARVC Large Park of the Year award.

Encore Paradise RV Resort has been named the 2024 Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association Mega Park of the Year.

Encore Paradise RV Resort in Sun City, AZ has been named the 2024 Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association (AZOHA) Mega Park of the Year. This is the resort's first time celebrating the honor and the tenth RV resort within the network of Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds to win the prestigious award. The annual AZOHA Mega Park of the Year Award recognizes RV resorts that deliver extraordinary guest experiences for parks with 501 or more sites.

The Mega Park of the Year Award, for parks with 501 or more sites, was presented to the manager of Paradise RV Resort, Scott Mathews, by members of the Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association. The annual AZOHA Park of the Year Awards recognize RV resorts that deliver extraordinary guest experiences as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement for more than 20 years.

"Paradise RV offers something for everyone who stays with us, but mostly it's the friendly culture, convenient location and all the amenities that bring guests back every year," said Scott Mathews. "To be recognized by Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association makes our whole Encore team very proud. The Mega Park award recognizes the tremendous efforts that our Paradise RV Resort staff put into ensuring our guests have a wonderfully relaxing experience."



Located in Sun City, Arizona, on the northwest side of Phoenix, the 950-site resort offers many onsite activities and amenities. Guests enjoy the beautiful seasonal climate, the comfortable community atmosphere and the regularly arranged social events and scheduled activities. Guests frequently hit the popular pickleball courts, cool off in the stunning swimming pool or relax in the steaming hot tub during their stay.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 220 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising over 90,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, visit

ThousandTrails .

SOURCE Encore RV Resorts