FCCI Insurance Group Named Among The Best Construction Insurance Companies In The U.S.

FCCI Insurance Group was named by Insurance Business America as a 5-star selection among the best insurance companies in the United States for 2024.

FCCI Insurance Group was named among the best construction insurance carriers in the United States for 2024.

FCCI was one of 13 carriers receiving the 5-star Construction designation based on nationwide survey research with hundreds of brokers who worked with construction insurance companies over the past 12 months. The rankings were based on criteria in choosing a commercial carrier, including coverage, value for money, underwriting experience, claims processing speed, risk mitigation, payment processing speed and customer service. Policyholders can confidently and safely undertake projects knowing that their risk mitigation is in the capable hands of 5-star insurers like FCCI.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Insurance Business and our amazing customers with this distinction among the best construction insurance companies in the country," said Cina Welch, President & CEO of FCCI Insurance Group. "As a company founded by building contractors in 1959 to provide workers compensation coverage, it's a testament to our commitment and longevity that FCCI was chosen in our 65th anniversary year for this honor."

About FCCI Insurance Group

– Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 551 contracted agencies and 3,839 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $3 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.

