Draganfly To Host Shareholder Update And Q2 Earnings Call
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saskatoon, SK., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on August 13th, 2024 at 5:30pm EST.
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell will facilitate the shareholder update call and review the Company's milestones. CFO Paul Sun will review the Company's financial results for Q2 2024, which are planned to be filed after the market on August 13th, 2024. The Company will answer pre-submitted questions.
Registration for the call can be done here .
Investors are asked to submit their questions to ... .
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at .
For additional investor information, visit , , or .
Media Contact
email: ...
Company Contact
Email: ...
MENAFN09082024004107003653ID1108537160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.