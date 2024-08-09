Vaccine Adjuvants Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vaccine adjuvants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $1.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing vaccine development, prevalence of infectious diseases, government initiatives and immunization programs, research and development investments, globalization of vaccine distribution.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vaccine adjuvants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to pandemic preparedness, expanding vaccine portfolio, global immunization goals, collaborations and partnerships, focus on therapeutic vaccines.

Growth Driver Of The Vaccine Adjuvants Market

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market going forward. Infectious diseases refer to infections caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites. Vaccines are used to treat these infectious diseases such as hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), HIV, malaria, syphilis, and brucellosis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vaccine adjuvants market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novavax Inc., SPI Pharma Inc., Agenus Inc., CSL Limited, InvivoGen Limited., Brenntag Biosector A/S.

Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the vaccine adjuvants market. Many companies operating in the vaccine adjuvants market are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Adjuvant Emulsions, Pathogen Components, Particulate Adjuvants, Combination Adjuvants, Other Product Types

2) By Route of Application: Human Vaccine Adjuvants, Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Subcutaneous, Intradermal

4) By Disease: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global vaccine adjuvants market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the vaccine adjuvants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Definition

Vaccine adjuvants are compounds or ingredients used in vaccines that enhance the body's immunogenic response to antigens that lack immunostimulatory capabilities and help to create a stronger immune response.

