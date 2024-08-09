Global Tofacitinib Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tofacitinib Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Tofacitinib Global Market Report 2024

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tofacitinib market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.76 billion in 2023 to $3.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical efficacy and trials, regulatory approvals, rise in incidence of targeted conditions, physician prescribing patterns, patient acceptance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The tofacitinib market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded indications, market access initiatives, competitive landscape, real-world evidence, patient-centric healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Tofacitinib Market

The increasing number of patients with inflammatory bowel disease is expected to propel the growth of the tofacitinib market going forward. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, primarily including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Tofacitinib plays an important role in the management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes, offering relief from symptoms, and promoting mucosal healing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the tofacitinib market include Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer Inc., Globe Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Drug International Limited, Dolphin Pharmaceuticals.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the tofacitinib market. Major companies operating in the tofacitinib market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Antirheumatic, Janus Kinase Inhibitor, Immunosuppressant

2) By Strength: 5mg, 10mg, 11mg, 22mg

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

5) By Application: Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the tofacitinib market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tofacitinib market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Tofacitinib Market Definition

Tofacitinib is a medication used to treat ulcerative colitis and other rheumatic diseases such as, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. Tofacitinib is used in moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis after intolerance, a poor response, or a loss of response to biological therapy or conventional treatment.

