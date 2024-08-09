Vitiligo Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $2 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vitiligo Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vitiligo Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vitiligo treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.49 billion in 2023 to $1.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of vitiligo, advancements in dermatology research, improving patient awareness, diverse treatment modalities, patient-centric approach in healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vitiligo treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovations in immunomodulatory therapies, increasing research funding, global health initiatives for dermatological conditions, growing acceptance of combination therapies, enhanced dermatology care infrastructure.

Growth Driver Of The Vitiligo Treatment Market

The rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the vitiligo treatment market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to an expense that covers all costs associated with providing health services, family planning, nutrition, and emergency help with a focus on health. Improved healthcare expenditure will aid in providing better treatment to all patients suffering from vitiligo. Additionally, effective primary healthcare will promote population health through the integration of primary care services with public health.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vitiligo treatment market include Cliniuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Incyte Corporation, STRATA Skin Sciences, Astellas Pharma Inc.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the vitiligo treatment market. Companies operating in the vitiligo treatment market are focused on introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Drugs: Antihistamines, H2 Antagonists, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Other Drugs

2) By Types: Acute Urticaria, Chronic Urticaria

3) By Mode Of Administration: Injectable, Oral, Other Modes Of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global vitiligo treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vitiligo treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Vitiligo Treatment Market Definition

Vitiligo treatment refers to a treatment of a chronic autoimmune condition that causes pigmentation or color loss in regions of the skin. Vitiligo treatments are helpful in halting and reversing the progression.

