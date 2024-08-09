Tagbox Unveils 'Social Walls': Elevating Event Engagement With Advanced Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tagbox announced the launch of "Social Walls," a newly established entity derived from its widely acclaimed product, Tagbox Display. This strategic initiative responds to the growing demand for sophisticated social aggregation tools for event marketing.



Originally part of Tagbox's comprehensive suite of tools, Tagbox Display was designed to enhance event engagement by aggregating content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and displaying it on event walls. This functionality encouraged event attendees to post more content, increasing event interaction and visibility.



Recognizing the increasing need for such solutions, Tagbox has transitioned Tagbox Display into a standalone entity, Social Walls. This new entity will offer advanced features and capabilities to meet the evolving requirements of event organizers and marketers.



"Social Walls represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation," said Neeraj Singhal, CEO of Tagbox. "The overwhelming response to Tagbox Display highlighted the need for a dedicated platform that could provide an even more enhanced user experience. Social Walls has new features, such as AI moderation, which were unavailable in Tagbox Display." He added.



The newly introduced AI moderation feature ensures that only appropriate and relevant content is displayed, improving the quality and impact of the social media wall. This advancement underscores Social Walls' dedication to delivering superior technology and user satisfaction.



In addition to AI moderation, Social Walls introduces the "Reactions" feature. This interactive capability allows event attendees to like the posts they see on the social walls, fostering a more engaging and participatory event atmosphere.



Social Walls aims to redefine event experiences by seamlessly integrating user-generated content and live social media interactions. This platform helps event organizers and brands engage more effectively with their audiences, fostering a more dynamic and interactive event environment.



