CBAK Energy Reports Second Quarter And First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results


8/9/2024 7:17:39 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALIAN, China, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT ) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

Firs t Half of 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues from sales of batteries were $80.4 million, an increase of 55% from $51.8 million in the same period of 2023.


-
Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $3.3 million, an increase of 7% from $3.1 million in the same period of 2023.


-
Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $0.7 million, a decrease of 65% from $2.0 million in the same period of 2023.


-
Net revenues from residential energy supply & uninterruptible supplies were $76.4 million, an increase of 63% from $46.8 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Gross margin for the battery business
     was 39.0%, an increase of 26.2 percentage points from 12.8% in the same period of 2023.
  • Net income from the battery business was $19.6 million, compared to net loss of $1.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are thrilled to share with our shareholders and investors that we have achieved a remarkable 55% increase in net revenues from our battery business, reaching $80.4 million for the first half of the year. This significant growth is particularly notable given the broader industry challenges and declining sales volumes faced by our competitors. Our strategic pivot towards residential energy solutions and diverse energy storage applications has been a key driver of this success, with the bulk of our revenue increase coming from these sectors. Our major clients remain highly satisfied with the performance of our products and continue to show strong loyalty. We are confident that this exceptional sales momentum will continue to drive our success in the future."

Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of the Company, added, "In addition to the remarkable surge in net revenues from our battery business, we are thrilled to report an impressive gross margin of 39% for the first half of the year. This outstanding performance not only highlights our efficiency but also places us ahead of all our competitors in battery manufacturing. Consequently, our net income from the battery sector has reached $19.6 million, surpassing the figures from the previous fiscal year.

We are confident that our gross margin will remain robust due to high client satisfaction with our battery products, and we anticipate continued growth in net income in the upcoming quarters. Furthermore, we are engaged in discussions with several private equity investors regarding both our sodium and lithium battery segments. These investors are showing interest in contributing capital at a significantly higher valuation. We expect to finalize these transactions and deliver positive news to the market."

Second Quarter of 2024 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

  • In June, CBAK Energy announced that its subsidiary, CBAK Power, had secured an order valued at almost USD7.0 million from a Renowned European Client.
  • In June, CBAK Energy unveiled a significant advancement in fast-charging technology with the enhanced model 32140 battery, achieving a full charge in just 35 minutes.

Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues [1] were $47.8
million, representing an increase of 13% compared to $42.4 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from the Company's battery business.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business


2023

Second

Quarter



2024
Second

Quarter



% Change
YoY


Net Revenues ($)

22,232,003


35,598,124


60

Gross Profits ($)

3,425,147


12,912,293


276

Gross Margin

15.4

%

36.3

%

-

Net (Loss) Income ($)

(1,126,224)


7,892,641


-

Net Revenues from Battery Business on
Applications ($)













Electric Vehicles

135,731


199,258


46

Light Electric Vehicles

1,147,902


1,825,501


59

Residential Energy Supply &
Uninterruptable supplies

20,948,370


33,573,365


60

Total

22,232,003


35,598,124


60

[1]
Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.

Cost of revenues
 was $35.1 million, representing a slightly decrease of 9% from $38.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in the cost of revenues corresponds to the Company's higher gross profit from the battery business.

Gross profit was $12.7
million, representing an increase of 227% from $3.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 26.6%, compared to 9.2% in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses were $6.8 million, representing a decrease of 12% from $7.7 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Research and development expenses was $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were $1.4 million, an increase of 42% from $1.0 million in the same period of 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million, a slightly decrease of 14% from $3.6 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Recover of doubtful accounts was $0.67 million, compared to a provision of doubtful accounts of $0.13 million in the same period of 2023.

Operating income amounted to $5.9
million, compared to an operating loss of $3.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Finance income, net amounted to $0.7, compared to $0.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Change in fair value of warrants was nil, compared to $0.04 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $6.45
million, compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $2.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $6.45
million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the strong performance of our battery business.

Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.07, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.03 in 2023.

First Half of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues [1] were $106.6
million, representing an increase of 26% compared to $84.8 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from the Company's battery business.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business


2023

First

Half



2024
First

Half



% Change
YoY


Net Revenues ($)

51,835,386


80,435,993


55

Gross Profits ($)

6,638,505


31,375,815


372

Gross Margin

12.8

%

39.0

%

-

Net (Loss) Income ($)

(1,017,300)


19,575,070


-

Net Revenues from Battery Business on
Applications ($)













Electric Vehicles

1,955,979


679,439


-65

Light Electric Vehicles

3,115,959


3,335,793


7

Residential Energy Supply &
Uninterruptable supplies

46,763,448


76,420,761


63

Total

51,835,386


80,435,993


55

[1]
Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.

Cost of revenues
 was $75.0 million, representing a slightly decrease of 4% from $78.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase in the cost of revenues corresponds to the Company's higher gross profit from the battery business.

Gross profit was $31.5
million, representing an increase of 22% from $6.8 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 29.5%, compared to 8.0% in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses were $15.3 million, representing an increase of 14% from $13.4 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Research and development expenses were $5.8 million, an increase of 6% from $5.4 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were $3.1 million, an increase of 8.4% from $1.7 million in the same period of 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, an increase of 19% from $6.1 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Recover of doubtful accounts was $0.8 million, compared to a provision of doubtful accounts of $0.26 million in the same period of 2023.

Operating income amounted to $16.2
million, compared to an operating loss of $6.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Finance income, net amounted to $0.7, compared to $0.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Change in fair value of warrants was nil, compared to $0.12 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $16.3 million, compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $4.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $16.3
million, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the strong performance of our battery business.

Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.18, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.05 in 2023.

Conference Call

CBAK Energy's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 9, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 9, 2024).

For participants who wish to join our call online, please visit:

Participants who plan to ask questions during the call will need to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a unique pin, and an email with detailed instructions.

Participant Online Registration:

Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the conference call and enter the personal pin as instructed to connect to the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed within seven days after the conclusion of the live call at the following website:

The earnings release and the link for the replay are available at href="" rel="nofollow" co .

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT ) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" co .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at , including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86-18675423231
Email: [email protected]

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares)











December
31,
2023

June 30,
2024






(Unaudited)

Assets








Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,643,267

$

9,709,059

Pledged deposits


54,179,549


10,418,508

Short-term deposits


-


34,342,812

Trade and bills receivable, net


28,653,047


32,710,720

Inventories


33,413,422


31,226,831

Prepayments and other receivables


7,459,254


5,017,982

Receivables from a former subsidiary, net


74,946


12,620

Total current assets


128,423,485


123,438,532










Property, plant and equipment, net


91,628,832


86,966,492

Construction in progress


37,797,862


36,086,788

Long-term investments, net


2,565,005


2,256,386

Prepaid land use rights


11,712,704


11,281,490

Intangible assets, net


841,360


599,350

Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments


7,101,492


15,934,172

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


1,084,520


3,053,819

Total assets

$

281,155,260

$

279,617,029










Liabilities










Current liabilities








Trade and bills payable

$

82,429,575

$

71,644,150

Short-term bank borrowings


32,587,676


35,077,469

Other short-term loans


339,552


338,623

Accrued expenses and other payables


41,992,540


33,431,784

Payables to a former subsidiary, net


411,111


418,499

Deferred government grants, current


375,375


482,714

Product warranty provisions


23,870


17,888

Operating lease liability, current


691,992


994,562

Finance lease liability, current


1,643,864


1,424,535

Income tax payable


-


798,715

Total current liabilities


160,495,555


144,628,939










Deferred government grants, non-current


6,203,488


5,700,353

Product warranty provisions


522,574


434,724

Operating lease liability, non-current


475,302


2,326,064

Total liabilities


167,696,919


153,090,080










Commitments and contingencies




















Shareholders' equity










Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 90,063,396
issued and 89,919,190 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and
90,083,396 issued and 89,939,190 outstanding as of June 30, 2024


90,063


90,083

Donated shares


14,101,689


14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital


247,465,817


247,674,563

Statutory reserves


1,230,511


1,230,511

Accumulated deficit


(134,395,762)


(118,113,850)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(11,601,403)


(14,326,079)




116,890,915


130,656,917

Less: Treasury shares


(4,066,610)


(4,066,610)

Total shareholders' equity


112,824,305


126,590,307

Non-controlling interests


634,036


(63,358)

Total equity


113,458,341


126,526,949

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$

281,155,260

$

279,617,029

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares)












Three months ended
June
30,

Six months ended
June 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024

Net revenues

$

42,420,870

$

47,793,045

$

84,817,571

$

106,615,477

Cost of revenues


(38,536,228)


(35,065,019)


(78,027,185)


(75,106,404)

Gross profit


3,884,642


12,728,026


6,790,386


31,509,073

Operating expenses:
















Research and development expenses


(2,980,718)


(2,955,509)


(5,436,046)


(5,771,027)

Sales and marketing expenses


(963,588)


(1,368,373)


(1,684,592)


(3,092,405)

General and administrative expenses


(3,582,893)


(3,129,994)


(6,062,028)


(7,222,521)

Recovery of (provision for) doubtful
accounts


(130,493)


673,330


(261,660)


787,343

Total operating expenses


(7,657,692)


(6,780,546)


(13,444,326)


(15,298,610)

Operating income (loss)


(3,773,050)


5,947,480


(6,653,940)


16,210,463

Finance (expenses) income, net


252,472


688,721


257,783


698,384

Other income, net


238,040


141,975


421,253


509,413

Share of loss of equity investee


-


18,824


-


-

Gain on disposal of equity investee


-


26,912


-


26,912

Change in fair value of warrants


36,000


-


121,000


-

Income before income tax


(3,246,538)


6,823,912


(5,853,904)


17,445,172

Income tax credit (expenses)


307,311


(800,727)


710,195


(1,849,513)

Net income (loss)


(2,939,227)


6,023,185


(5,143,709)

$

15,595,659

Less: Net (income) loss attributable
to non-controlling interest


304,237


422,277


1,128,364


686,253

Net income (loss) attributable to
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

$

(2,634,990)

$

6,445,462

$

(4,015,345)

$

16,281,912


















Net income (loss)


(2,939,227)


6,023,185


(5,143,709)


15,595,659

Other comprehensive loss

















– Foreign currency translation
adjustment


(6,639,109)


(829,769)


(5,890,330)


(2,735,817)

Comprehensive (loss) income


(9,578,336)


5,193,416


(11,034,039)


12,859,842

Less: Comprehensive (loss) income
attributable to non-controlling
interest


643,620


423,171


1,373,641


697,394

Comprehensive (loss) income
attributable to CBAK Energy
Technology, Inc.

$

(8,934,716)

$

5,616,587

$

(9,660,398)

$

13,557,236


















Income (loss) per share

















– Basic

$

(0.03)*

$

0.07

$

(0.05)

$

0.18


– Diluted

$

(0.03)*

$

0.07

$

(0.05)

$

0.18


















Weighted average number of shares of common stock:

















– Basic


89,029,399


89,931,617


89,021,424


89,931,727


– Diluted


89,029,399


90,111,613


89,021,424


90,289,544

SOURCE CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

