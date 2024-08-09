NASFM Presents Its 1St Leadership In Incident Response Award (LIRA) To Director Of Yazoo County Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

Hear from Jack Willingham, Director of Yazoo County, MS EMA about the importance of first responder training at TEEX.

Jack Willingham, Director of Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency, receives the Leadership in Incident Response Award (LIRA) at the National Association of State Fire Marshals 34th Annual Symposium in Kansas City, Missouri on July 29th, 2024.

Director of Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency Jack Willingham recognized for his efforts to collaborate with and support training of first responders along the expanding network of CO2 pipelines in the U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 29th, NASFM presented Jack Willingham, Director of Yazoo County, Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency, with its inaugural Leadership in Incident Response Award (LIRA) for his outstanding efforts to drive collaboration between industry and the first responder communities near CO2 pipelines, a key enabler for the development of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects across the United States.

In February 2020, a CO2

pipeline failure in Satartia, Mississippi resulted in local evacuations and caused almost 50 people to seek medical attention.

No fatalities occurred because of the release, but the incident increased public scrutiny over CO2 pipeline safety, regulations, and emergency preparedness. Director

Willingham, his team at the Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), and mutual-aid first responders from neighboring jurisdictions provided on-scene response to the incident. Jack and his team issued and executed evacuations, extricated individuals from vehicles, and led the coordinated response with supporting local, state, and federal departments and agencies. More impressively, in the more than four years since the release, Jack and his colleagues in Yazoo County have worked tirelessly to bring together pipeline operators, regulators, and NGOs to share their experiences from the incident, educate community leaders and residents about pipeline public awareness, and enhance CO2 pipeline emergency response tactics, trainings and best practices.

Jack

and his

colleagues from Yazoo County routinely participate in industry panels and media interviews to help impart their knowledge and recruit participants for the ExxonMobil-sponsored HazMat Liquid & CO2 Pipeline and Industrial Fire Emergencies trainings

that take place four times annually at the Texas A&M Extension Service (TEEX) in College Station, TX. To date, the courses have trained more than 800 volunteer and municipal fire fighters and emergency response officials from across the U.S. Gulf Coast and the country providing advanced, hands-on and companion classroom simulations focused on responding to multiple types of pipeline incidents including a CO2 pipeline release. In 2025, ExxonMobil will sponsor free courses to more than 300 volunteer and municipal firefighters where CO2 pipelines are in development or construction.

"This is a true honor to receive NASFM's first Leadership in Incident Response award. I'm pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of the men and women in Yazoo County who go to work every day to protect our community. It is imperative that we work with operators, regulators and NGOs to enhance communications, awareness and emergency response training to ensure that the investments that pipeline operators and the energy industry are making in our communities continue. Safety is paramount, and these types of efforts bridge the gap to make our communities safer. The men and women of NASFM recognize the importance of this collaboration, and I applaud them for their hard work and sacrifice." – Jack Willingham, Director of Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency

As part of their continuing efforts to promote collaboration with industry, Jack and his team are also working to help promote the recently unveiled

mobile first responder training trailer that

will be added to

NASFM's suite of online

and in-person training resources . The trailer will help to enhance municipal and volunteer firefighters' response skills through direct outreach and hands-on training with departments where the existing 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines are operated as well as the jurisdictions where CO2 pipelines are slated for development and construction.



As the demand for energy continues to grow, so too will the need for pipelines. While pipelines may become a controversial issue, this should not keep responders from training on this high-risk, low frequency event. The scenarios included in the program are designed to cover a wide range of potential incidents, while allowing responders to work through them using the resources available to them, thus allowing them the tools they need for their individual toolbox should such an event occur in or near their jurisdiction. Any departments wishing to attend a free

Hazmat, Liquid and CO2 pipeline training should submit an interest form or sign up for an upcoming available course .

"NASFM applauds Director Willingham for his service, professionalism, and his continuing insistence that the unfortunate incident he and his community experienced will benefit others through education, awareness, and enhanced training on CO2 pipeline safety. We learn from every incident, and Jack's response - not only during the incident, but in the years following - should serve as a model for all emergency response officials and first responders who are committed to keeping their communities safe."

– Phil Oakes, National Association of State Fire Marshal's

For more information, visit the NASFM website at

firemarshals .

