Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Operational And Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Services, ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK ) today reported and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial Overview for the Second Quarter 2024:

Total revenue was $51.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $43.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $156.0 million, or $3.25 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $11.8 million, or $0.25 loss per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($160.7) million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized expense of $170.7 million related to the settlement between Mammoth's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"). Excluding this non-recurring expense and interest income previously accrued on the receivable with PREPA, Adjusted EBITDA would have been ($0.3) million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to ($6.0) million for the first quarter of 2024. Settlement Agreement

As previously announced, on July 22, 2024, Mammoth's subsidiary Cobra entered into a release and settlement agreement to settle all outstanding matters between Cobra and PREPA (the "Settlement Agreement"). As a result of the Settlement Agreement, the Company expects to receive $188.4 million in total settlement proceeds. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash, pre-tax charge of approximately $170.7 million, of which $89.2 million was charged to credit loss expense, which is included in "selling, general and administrative" and $81.5 million was charged to interest on delinquent accounts receivable, which is included in "other income, net" in relation to the Settlement Agreement. Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased to report sequential improvement in our second quarter results, compared to the first quarter, despite continued challenges that persist due to industry activity softness, especially in the natural gas basins that we operate, constraining our Well Completion Services division and other oilfield services. Our Infrastructure Services business continues to perform well and is demonstrating growth both sequentially and year over year. As we enter the second half of the year, our teams across the organization remain focused on efficient and effective cost management to align with the activity levels of our customers. We enter the second half of the year with an undrawn revolver and cash on the balance sheet, as well as a recently announced resolution with PREPA. With the anticipated collection of the PREPA receivable as a result of the Settlement Agreement, we believe Mammoth will be better positioned to capitalize on improved market fundamentals we anticipate in 2025. "We look forward to receiving the PREPA settlement proceeds and plan to use a portion of the $188.4 million to pay off our term credit facility, which had a balance of approximately $49.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The remaining amount of approximately $139.1 million will be cash on our balance sheet to be used to invest back into our business and for general corporate purposes," concluded Straehla. Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $10.0 million on 292 stages for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million on 380 stages for the first quarter of 2024. On average, 0.3 of the Company's fleets were active for the second quarter of 2024 compared to an average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the first quarter of 2024. Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $31.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $25.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Average crew count increased to 79 crews during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 75 crews during the first quarter of 2024. Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately 141,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $22.73 per ton compared to sales of approximately 146,000 tons of sand at an average price of $24.38 per ton during the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized shortfall revenue totaling $1.1 million. Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to an increase in utilization for our directional drilling business. Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $97.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Included in the amount for the second quarter of 2024 are credit loss charges totaling $89.2 million related to Cobra's Settlement Agreement with PREPA. Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $





3,116

$





3,996

$





4,104

$





7,220

$





8,273 Professional services 3,056

4,276

2,457

5,513

6,205 Other(a) 1,702

1,868

1,773

3,475

3,779 Total cash SG&A expense 7,874

10,140

8,334

16,208

18,257 Non-cash expenses:

















Change in provision for expected credit losses(b) 89,383

(44)

229

89,612

(425) Stock based compensation 219

261

219

438

908 Total non-cash SG&A expense 89,602

217

448

90,050

483 Total SG&A expense $



97,476

$



10,357

$





8,782

$



106,258

$



18,740

a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. b. Included in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 amounts is a charge of $89.2 million related to Cobra's Settlement Agreement with PREPA.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 189% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 20% for the first quarter of 2024.

Interest Expense and Financing Charges, net

Interest expense and financing charges, net were $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The Company recognized a financing charge totaling $5.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 related to the termination of the Assignment Agreement with SPCP Group LLC.

Liquidity

As of June

30, 2024, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.3 million. As of June

30, 2024, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $21.0 million and there was $14.3 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.7 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of June

30, 2024, Mammoth had total liquidity of $24.6 million.

As of August 7, 2024, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.1 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $25.7 million. As of August 7, 2024, the Company had $19.0 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $28.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Well completion services(a) $







2,081

$







4,348

$







2,663

$







4,738

$





10,120 Infrastructure services(b) 275

72

683

963

275 Drilling services(c) 85

-

-

87

- Other(d) 196

-

146

342

- Eliminations(a) 2,282

83

659

2,940

144 Total capital expenditures $







4,919

$







4,503

$







4,151

$







9,070

$





10,539

a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its second quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on . Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc

[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken

Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section

27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section

21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; higher interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; instability in the banking and financial services sectors; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings; the failure to receive or delays in receiving the Title III Court approval relating to the settlement agreement between Cobra ,PREPA and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, in its capacity as Title III representative for PREPA, to settle all outstanding litigation and other dispute matters between Cobra and PREPA, and/or any payments under the settlement agreement discussed in this news release; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants and other terms and conditions under Mammoth's revolving credit facility and term loan; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$









10,266

$









16,556 Restricted cash

-

7,742 Accounts receivable, net

235,795

447,202 Inventories

12,387

12,653 Prepaid expenses

6,450

12,181 Other current assets

589

591 Total current assets

265,487

496,925









Property, plant and equipment, net

109,517

113,905 Sand reserves

58,215

58,528 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,403

9,551 Goodwill

9,214

9,214 Deferred income tax asset

-

1,844 Other non-current assets

6,671

8,512 Total assets

$









455,507

$









698,479 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$









24,136

$









27,508 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

31,151

86,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties

-

1,241 Current operating lease liability

4,352

5,771 Income taxes payable

43,625

61,320 Total current liabilities

103,264

182,553









Long-term debt from related parties

47,275

42,809 Deferred income tax liabilities

2,505

628 Long-term operating lease liability

1,983

3,534 Asset retirement obligation

4,194

4,140 Other long-term liabilities

3,910

4,715 Total liabilities

163,131

238,379









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,369 and 47,941,652 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

481

479 Additional paid in capital

539,994

539,558 Accumulated deficit

(244,121)

(76,317) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,978)

(3,620) Total equity

292,376

460,100 Total liabilities and equity

$









455,507

$









698,479

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $





46,770

$





63,478

$





38,814

$





85,584

$



167,115 Services revenue - related parties 66

369

68

133

589 Product revenue 4,693

11,584

4,307

8,999

24,047 Total revenue 51,529

75,431

43,189

94,716

191,751



















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $4,780, $10,270, $5,874, $10,654, $22,032, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023) 38,962

52,846

34,483

73,445

133,823 Services cost of revenue - related parties 118

210

118

236

240 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $1,271, $2,373, $1,146, $2,417, $3,559, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023) 4,761

7,196

5,983

10,744

15,181 Selling, general and administrative 97,476

10,357

8,782

106,258

18,740 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,051

12,650

7,021

13,073

25,606 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,036)

(473)

(1,166)

(2,203)

(834) Total cost and expenses 146,332

82,786

55,221

201,553

192,756 Operating loss (94,803)

(7,355)

(12,032)

(106,837)

(1,005)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense and financing charges, net (1,005)

(3,220)

(6,637)

(7,642)

(6,509) Interest expense and financing charges, net - related parties (1,529)

-

(1,500)

(3,028)

- Other (expense) income, net (73,678)

8,339

10,143

(63,536)

16,963 Total other (expense) income (76,212)

5,119

2,006

(74,206)

10,454 (Loss) income before income taxes (171,015)

(2,236)

(10,026)

(181,043)

9,449 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (15,022)

2,234

1,785

(13,239)

5,568 Net (loss) income $



(155,993)

$





(4,470)

$



(11,811)

$



(167,804)

$





3,881



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

















Foreign currency translation adjustment (114)

227

(244)

(358)

230 Comprehensive (loss) income $



(156,107)

$





(4,243)

$



(12,055)

$



(168,162)

$





4,111



















Net (loss) income per share (basic) $





(3.25)

$





(0.09)

$





(0.25)

$





(3.50)

$





0.08 Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $





(3.25)

$





(0.09)

$





(0.25)

$





(3.50)

$





0.08 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 48,040

47,718

47,964

48,002

47,581 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 48,040

47,718

47,964

48,002

47,966

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $











(167,804)

$













3,881 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 438

908 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 13,073

25,606 Amortization of debt origination costs 714

377 Change in provision for expected credit losses 171,076

(425) Gains on disposal of assets (2,203)

(834) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole -

(46) Deferred income taxes 3,722

(46) Other 1,099

387 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 39,073

7,880 Inventories 265

(1,306) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,703

5,162 Accounts payable (2,276)

466 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,688)

(13,924) Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties 3,028

- Income taxes payable (17,692)

4,523 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,528

32,609







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (9,070)

(10,539) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 4,548

806 Net cash used in investing activities (4,522)

(9,733)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt -

118,900 Repayments of long-term debt -

(143,064) Payments on financing transaction (46,837)

- Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (2,148)

(2,449) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (966)

(3,791) Debt issuance costs (37)

- Other -

(919) Net cash used in financing activities (49,988)

(31,323) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (50)

15 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,032)

(8,432) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,298

17,282 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $











10,266

$













8,850







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $













1,440

$













6,321 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $















722

$















752 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Interest paid in kind - related parties $













4,269

$



- Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $













2,258

$













6,732 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $













1,369

$















306

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $





9,935 $





31,433 $





4,693 $







736 $





4,732 $







- $





51,529 Intersegment revenues 109 - 27 - 2,359 (2,495) - Total revenue 10,044 31,433 4,720 736 7,091 (2,495) 51,529 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 10,096 24,630 4,589 1,155 3,371 - 43,841 Intersegment cost of revenues 234 1 - 1 2,257 (2,493) - Total cost of revenue 10,330 24,631 4,589 1,156 5,628 (2,493) 43,841 Selling, general and administrative 1,196 94,450 943 176 711 - 97,476 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 2,691 627 1,271 613 849 - 6,051 Gains on disposal of assets, net (105) (460) (110) (1) (360) - (1,036) Operating (loss) income (4,068) (87,815) (1,973) (1,208) 263 (2) (94,803) Interest expense and financing charges, net 522 1,577 131 121 183 - 2,534 Other expense (income), net - 72,687 (1) - 992 - 73,678 Loss before income taxes $





(4,590) $



(162,079) $





(2,103) $





(1,329) $





(912) $







(2) $



(171,015)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $





27,466 $





28,315 $





11,567 $





2,810 $





5,273 $







- $





75,431 Intersegment revenues 118 - - - 383 (501) - Total revenue 27,584 28,315 11,567 2,810 5,656 (501) 75,431 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 23,594 23,292 7,067 2,375 3,924 - 60,252 Intersegment cost of revenues 227 9 - 12 253 (501) - Total cost of revenue 23,821 23,301 7,067 2,387 4,177 (501) 60,252 Selling, general and administrative 1,776 6,385 954 193 1,049 - 10,357 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,500 2,436 2,374 1,154 2,186 - 12,650 Gains on disposal of assets, net - - - - (473) - (473) Operating (loss) income (2,513) (3,807) 1,172 (924) (1,283) - (7,355) Interest expense and financing charges, net 824 1,869 149 133 245 - 3,220 Other expense (income), net 1 (8,557) (4) - 221 - (8,339) (Loss) income before income taxes $





(3,338) $





2,881 $





1,027 $





(1,057) $





(1,749) $







- $





(2,236)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $





8,159 $





25,038 $





4,307 $







511 $





5,174 $







- $





43,189 Intersegment revenues 114 - - - 1,005 (1,119) - Total revenue 8,273 25,038 4,307 511 6,179 (1,119) 43,189 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 8,338 21,533 5,840 1,050 3,823 - 40,584 Intersegment cost of revenues 218 25 - 2 874 (1,119) - Total cost of revenue 8,556 21,558 5,840 1,052 4,697 (1,119) 40,584 Selling, general and administrative 1,073 5,617 1,031 212 849 - 8,782 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,264 718 1,146 874 1,019 - 7,021 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 250 (483) - 2 (935) - (1,166) Operating (loss) income (4,870) (2,372) (3,710) (1,629) 549 - (12,032) Interest expense and financing charges, net 569 7,099 142 128 199 - 8,137 Other (income) expense, net - (10,258) (1) - 116 - (10,143) (Loss) income before income taxes $





(5,439) $







787 $





(3,851) $





(1,757) $







234 $







- $



(10,026)

Six Months ended June 30, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $





18,093 $





56,471 $





8,999 $





1,247 $





9,906 $







- $

94,716 Intersegment revenues 222 - 28 - 3,364 (3,614) $

- Total revenue 18,315 56,471 9,027 1,247 13,270 (3,614) 94,716 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 18,434 46,164 10,430 2,203 7,194 - 84,425 Intersegment cost of revenues 452 26 - 3 3,131 (3,612) $







- Total cost of revenue 18,886 46,190 10,430 2,206 10,325 (3,612) 84,425 Selling, general and administrative 2,269 100,068 1,974 388 1,559 - 106,258 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 5,955 1,346 2,417 1,488 1,867 - 13,073 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 145 (943) (110) 1 (1,296) - (2,203) Operating (loss) income (8,940) (90,190) (5,684) (2,836) 815 (2) (106,837) Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,091 8,675 273 250 381 - 10,670 Other expense (income), net 1 62,429 (1) - 1,107 - 63,536 Loss before income taxes $



(10,032) $



(161,294) $





(5,956) $





(3,086) $





(673) $







(2) $



(181,043)

Six Months ended June 30, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $





94,644 $





56,596 $





24,009 $





4,165 $





12,337 $







- $



191,751 Intersegment revenues 240 - 25 - 833 (1,098) - Total revenue 94,884 56,596 24,034 4,165 13,170 (1,098) 191,751 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 75,630 45,768 14,927 3,841 9,078 - 149,244 Intersegment cost of revenues 704 20 - 26 348 (1,098) - Total cost of revenue 76,334 45,788 14,927 3,867 9,426 (1,098) 149,244 Selling, general and administrative 4,268 10,595 1,458 339 2,080 - 18,740 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 9,317 5,810 3,561 2,383 4,535 - 25,606 Gains on disposal of assets, net - (127) (16) - (691) - (834) Operating income (loss) 4,965 (5,470) 4,104 (2,424) (2,180) - (1,005) Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,753 3,714 305 259 478 - 6,509 Other expense (income), net 1 (17,365) (6) - 407 - (16,963) Income (loss) before income taxes $





3,211 $





8,181 $





3,805 $





(2,683) $





(3,065) $







- $





9,449

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest expense and financing charges, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $

(155,993)

$



(4,470)

$



(11,811)

$

(167,804)

$





3,881 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 6,051

12,650

7,021

13,073

25,606 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,036)

(473)

(1,166)

(2,203)

(834) Stock based compensation 219

261

219

438

908 Interest expense and financing charges, net 2,534

3,220

8,137

10,670

6,509 Other expense (income), net 73,678

(8,339)

(10,143)

63,536

(16,963) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (15,022)

2,234

1,785

(13,239)

5,568 Interest on trade accounts receivable (71,171)

11,341

10,485

(60,686)

22,454 Adjusted EBITDA $

(160,740)

$



16,424

$





4,527

$

(156,215)

$



47,129

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $

(4,590)

$



(3,338)

$



(5,439)

$



(10,032)

$





3,211 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,691

4,500

3,264

5,955

9,317 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (105)

-

250

145

- Stock based compensation 46

97

44

90

387 Interest expense and financing charges, net 522

824

569

1,091

1,753 Other expense, net -

1

-

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA $

(1,436)

$





2,084

$



(1,312)

$



(2,750)

$



14,669

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $

(144,861)

$





697

$





(405)

$

(145,267)

$





3,151 Depreciation and amortization expense 627

2,436

718

1,346

5,810 Gains on disposal of assets, net (460)

-

(483)

(943)

(127) Stock based compensation 123

107

117

240

337 Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,577

1,869

7,099

8,675

3,714 Other expense (income), net 72,687

(8,557)

(10,258)

62,429

(17,365) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (17,218)

2,184

1,192

(16,027)

5,030 Interest on trade accounts receivable (71,171)

11,341

10,485

(60,686)

22,454 Adjusted EBITDA $

(158,696)

$



10,077

$





8,465

$

(150,233)

$



23,004

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $



(2,103)

$





1,027

$



(3,851)

$



(5,956)

$





3,805 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,271

2,374

1,146

2,417

3,561 Gains on disposal of assets, net (110)

-

-

(110)

(16) Stock based compensation 32

36

38

69

113 Interest expense and financing charges, net 131

149

142

273

305 Other income, net (1)

(4)

(1)

(1)

(6) Adjusted EBITDA $





(780)

$





3,582

$



(2,526)

$



(3,308)

$





7,762

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net loss $



(1,329)

$



(1,057)

$



(1,757)

$



(3,086)

$



(2,683) Depreciation expense 613

1,154

874

1,488

2,383 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (1)

-

2

1

- Stock based compensation 5

5

5

10

13 Interest expense and financing charges, net 121

133

128

250

259 Adjusted EBITDA $





(591)

$





235

$





(748)

$



(1,337)

$





(28)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net loss $



(3,108)

$



(1,799)

$





(359)

$



(3,461)

$



(3,603) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 849

2,186

1,019

1,867

4,535 Gains on disposal of assets, net (360)

(473)

(935)

(1,296)

(691) Stock based compensation 13

16

15

29

58 Interest expense and financing charges, net 183

245

199

381

478 Other expense, net 992

221

116

1,107

407 Provision for income taxes 2,196

50

593

2,788

538 Adjusted EBITDA $





765

$





446

$





648

$





1,415

$





1,722

a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.