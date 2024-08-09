Dr. Patrick Porter, Ph.D., Honored With Health & Wellness Award At 2Nd Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrating Excellence: Dr. Patrick Porter Wins "Health & Wellness" Award at 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Patrick Porter, Ph.D., has been awarded the prestigious Conscious Awards in the category of "Health & Wellness" at this year's 2nd Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards. The event, held in Miami, FL, on August 3rd and 4th, 2024, celebrated individuals who are making significant and positive changes in the world today.

PATRICK PORTER, Ph.D. give his speech at the 2nd Annual Consciousness Awards in Miami 2024.

Continue Reading

The Conscious Awards, launched last year, honor trailblazers across various fields who are dedicated to improving lives and fostering global well-being. Dr. Porter's recognition is a testament to his outstanding contributions to brain health and wellness through innovative approaches and technologies. In the highly competitive Health & Wellness category, Dr. Porter stood out among esteemed nominees Mike

Rashid, Dr. Tara Swart, Tana Amen, and Dr. Joe Dispenza.

The weekend was an exciting blend of education, fun, and celebration, starting with a conference on August 3rd featuring distinguished speakers such as Billy Carson,

Mohamed Ibrahim, Robert Grant, and a women's panel hosted by Elisabeth Carson. The day concluded with an enchanting sunset cruise on a 130ft yacht, where VIP ticket holders, nominees, and celebrity guests enjoyed a WHITE party.

On August 4th, the festivities continued with a book-signing event by 4biddenknowledge, Inc. authors at the Adrienne

Arsht Center from 10 AM to 12 PM. This was followed by the red carpet opening from 3 PM to 5 PM, leading up to the grand finale, the Conscious Award ceremony hosted from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Dr. Porter's award highlights his pioneering work in the field of brain fitness and wellness. His methodologies and technologies, such as

BrainTap, are revolutionizing how we approach mental and emotional health, making a significant impact on improving quality of life.

"We are thrilled to honor Dr. Patrick Porter for his dedication and innovative work in health and wellness. His contributions are making a real difference, helping individuals achieve better brain health and overall well-being," said Billy Carson, founder of 4biddenknowledge, Inc.

Elisabeth Carson, who hosted the women's panel, added, "Consciousness and health are deeply interconnected. The advances

BrainTap brings to the world not only enhance individual well-being but also elevate global consciousness. Dr. Porter's work is a beacon of progress in our understanding of brain health."

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Patrick Porter remarked, "I am truly honored to receive this award and to be part of a community dedicated to disseminating knowledge that has the power to transform the world for the better. At

BrainTap, we strive to make brain fitness accessible to everyone, helping individuals achieve their fullest potential through enhanced mental clarity and reduced stress."

To learn more about Dr. Porter's accomplishments and breakthrough technology, visit

.

Dr. Patrick Porter,

Ph.D., is a renowned expert in the field of brain health and wellness, known for his pioneering work in brainwave entrainment technology. As the founder of BrainTap, Inc., he has developed innovative solutions designed to enhance mental clarity, reduce stress, and improve overall brain fitness. BrainTap, Inc. leverages cutting-edge audio-visual technology to create personalized brainwave entrainment sessions that promote relaxation, focus, and cognitive performance. With a mission to make advanced brain fitness accessible to everyone, Dr. Porter and his team continue to revolutionize how we approach mental and emotional well-being.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE BrainTap, Inc.