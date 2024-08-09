Consensus Estimates Ahead Of Q2 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand Group has published consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q2 results.
Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk
conference Call
Alm. Brand Group will report its Q2 2024 results on August 15 and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.
Dial in for analysts and investors (pincode: 688462):
Denmark: +45 8987 5045
UK: +44 20 3936 2999
USA: +1 646 664 1960
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883
Consensus ahead of Q2 2024
Investor news_Consensus Q2 2024
