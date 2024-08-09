عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kvika Banki Hf.: Publication Of Q2 Financial Results On Wednesday 14 August


8/9/2024 7:16:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the second quarter and the first six months of 2024 at a board meeting on Wednesday 14 August. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the next day, at 08:30 on Thursday 15 August, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, where Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika, and Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, CFO, will present the company's financial results.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika's website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ...

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.


MENAFN09082024004107003653ID1108537072


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search