AS Tallink Grupp: Change In Substantial Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Infortar has notified AS Tallink Grupp of a substantial change in its shareholding. As of 9 August 2024, AS Infortar holds 509,092,817 shares of AS Tallink Grupp which represent 68.47% of the aggregate votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp. Before the substantial change AS Infortar held 347,696,887 shares of AS Tallink Grupp which represented 46.76% of the aggregate votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp.





