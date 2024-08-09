عربي


Official Reception Was Held In Honor Of Heads Of State In Astana

8/9/2024 7:16:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 9, an official reception was held on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in honor of the heads of state in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108537054


AzerNews

