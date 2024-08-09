Official Reception Was Held In Honor Of Heads Of State In Astana
On August 9, an official reception was held on behalf of
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in
honor of the heads of state in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended
the event.
