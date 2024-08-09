Global Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The transfection reagents and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.46 billion in 2023 to $1.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biomedical research demand, pharmaceutical development, rise in biotechnology applications, academic and research institutions, genetic engineering advancements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The transfection reagents and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to gene therapy advancements, increasing bioproduction needs, emerging cell-based therapies, r&d in personalized medicine, global collaborations.

Growth Driver Of The Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market

The rising number of cancer patients worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the transfection reagents and equipment market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases in which cells grow abnormally and uncontrollably. Transfection reagents are commonly used in cancer research to introduce foreign genetic material, such as plasmid DNA or RNA molecules, and allow researchers to investigate various aspects of cancer biology, such as gene expression studies, gene silencing, drug screening, and target validation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the transfection reagents and equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Maxcyte Inc., Lonza Group Ltd.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the transfection reagents and equipment market. Major companies operating in the transfection reagents and equipment market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Products: Instruments, Reagent And Kits

2) By Types Of Molecule: Plasmid DNA, DNA Oligonucleotides, Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA), Proteins, Ribonucleoprotein Complexes (RNPs), Other Molecules

3) By Organism: Bacteria, Mammalian Cells, Fungi, Plants, Virus

4) By End User: Biopharma, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) And Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Academia, Hospitals, Clinical Labs, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the transfection reagents and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the transfection reagents and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Definition

Transfection reagents refer to substances or kits used to introduce foreign genetic material, such as DNA or RNA, into cells. These reagents facilitate the delivery of nucleic acids into cells, allowing researchers to study gene expression, manipulate gene function, or produce recombinant proteins.

Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transfection reagents and equipment market size, transfection reagents and equipment market drivers and trends, transfection reagents and equipment market major players, transfection reagents and equipment competitors' revenues, transfection reagents and equipment market positioning, and transfection reagents and equipment market growth across geographies. The transfection reagents and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

