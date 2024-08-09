Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renal Denervation Devices Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Renal Denervation Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The renal denervation devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.42 billion in 2023 to $0.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased hypertension cases, clinical research and studies, increased in cardiovascular diseases, initial FDA approval and regulatory developments, market entry of renal denervation systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The renal denervation devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient-centric approach, healthcare infrastructure development, growing awareness and acceptance, focus on minimally invasive therapies, market entry of new devices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Renal Denervation Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Renal Denervation Devices Market

Increased prevalence of hypertension is expected to drive the growth of the renal denervation devices market growing forward. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a condition in which the force of blood flowing through the blood vessels is consistently too high. Renal denervation is a catheter-based procedure that has emerged as a potential therapeutic option for patients with resistant hypertension. Renal denervation is a minimally invasive, investigational procedure to treat hypertension that hasn't responded to medication.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the renal denervation devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, CardioSonic Ltd., Kona Medical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Mercator MedSystems Inc., ReCor Medical.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the renal denervation devices market. Major companies operating in the renal denervation devices market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.

Segments:

1) By Product: Simplicity Renal Denervation System, EnligHTN, Vessix Renal Denervation System, Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System, Paradise Renal Denervation System, Other Products

2) By Technology: Radio Frequency Ablation, Ultrasound Energy-Based RDN, Brachytherapy, Chemical Ablation, Other Technologies

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Cardiovascular research center, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the renal denervation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global renal denervation devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the renal denervation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Renal Denervation Devices Market Definition

Renal denervation devices are minimally invasive medical devices used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) that have not improved with other treatments. A catheter is passed into the renal arteries that ablate sympathetic nerves in the vessel wall using radiofrequency energy to allow greater blood flow to the kidneys.

Renal Denervation Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Renal Denervation Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on renal denervation devices market size, renal denervation devices market drivers and trends, renal denervation devices market major players, renal denervation devices competitors' revenues, renal denervation devices market positioning, and renal denervation devices market growth across geographies. The renal denervation devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024



Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Global Market Report 2024



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn