Rigid Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rigid Packaging Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rigid Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rigid packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $223.47 billion in 2023 to $239.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to material innovation, consumer preferences, globalization, e-commerce boom, supply chain efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The rigid packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $307.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to circular economy initiatives, evolving consumer demands, climate change mitigation, customization and personalization, rise of sustainable practice, logistics optimization.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Rigid Packaging Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Rigid Packaging Market

Growing need for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging is expected to propel the growth of the rigid packaging market going forward. Environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging refers to packaging products and solutions that have the ability to reduce ecological impacts, preferably observed as an alternative to plastic packaging or other harmful metal packaging. Rigid packaging, such as cans, ampoules, and bottles, provides longer shelf life and excellent product protection, reducing food waste and the need for additional packaging.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the rigid packaging market include Amcor PLC, Reynolds Packaging, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the rigid packaging market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative such as sustainable materials, active packaging, seaweed packaging, water-soluble packaging, and others.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Boxes, Trays, Containers And Cans, Bottles And Jars, Other Product Types

2) By Raw Material: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Expanded Polystyrenes (EPs), Bioplastics, Other Raw Materials

3) By Production Process: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Thermoforming, Other Production Processes

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rigid packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global rigid packaging market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the rigid packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Rigid Packaging Market Definition

Rigid packaging refers to packaging materials that are inflexible and maintain their shape even when they are empty. Rigid packaging is used for storing a variety of items and protecting and transporting products that require a high level of protection.

Rigid Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rigid Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rigid packaging market size , rigid packaging market drivers and trends, rigid packaging market major players, rigid packaging competitors' revenues, rigid packaging market positioning, and rigid packaging market growth across geographies. The rigid packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031

report/plastic-alternative-packaging-market

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2024

report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Packaging Machinery Global Market Report 2024

report/packaging-machinery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn