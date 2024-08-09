AC Regulated Power Market To Reach $360.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 13.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AC regulated power is experiencing growth due to rising adoption of sources. The shift towards renewable energy sources is significantly impacting the AC regulated power market. Renewable energy systems, such as solar and wind power, often generate variable and intermittent power, which can lead to fluctuations in the electricity supply. AC regulated power solutions play a crucial role in stabilizing the output from these renewable sources, ensuring a consistent and reliable power supply. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " AC Regulated Power Market

by Type (Single-phase, Three-phase and Others) , Application (Data Centers, Healthcare Facilities, Industrial Control Systems, Offices and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the ac regulated power market was valued at $108.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $360.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2033. Download PDF Brochure:

Prime determinants of growth

The global AC regulated power market is driven by the expansion of electronics and telecommunications industry. The rapid expansion of the electronics and telecommunications industry is another significant driver of the AC regulated power market. The need for stable and reliable power has become paramount with the proliferation of electronic devices, communication networks, and data centers. Electronic devices and communication systems are highly sensitive to power quality issues, and even minor disturbances can lead to significant disruptions. AC regulated power solutions ensure that these systems operate smoothly, protecting sensitive equipment from power fluctuations and enhancing overall system reliability. The increasing reliance on cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) , and 5G networks further amplifies the need for high-quality power regulation, driving the market growth.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$108.9 billion

Market Size in 2033

$360.5 billion

CAGR

13.2

% No. of Pages in Report

350 Segments covered

Type, Application, and Region.

Drivers





Expanding Electronics and Telecommunications Industry

Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Restraints

High Initial Costs



The three-phase segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period



The demand for three-phase AC regulator power is increasing due to its ability to handle higher power loads efficiently, making it essential for industrial and commercial applications. Three-phase systems provide more stable and reliable power distribution, which is crucial for operating heavy machinery, large HVAC systems, and other high-power equipment. This stability reduces downtime and maintenance costs, enhancing productivity. Additionally, there is a greater need for robust power regulation to ensure equipment longevity and optimal performance, with the rise in industrial automation and expansion of manufacturing sectors. The increased adoption of renewable energy sources also necessitates three-phase regulation for efficient integration and distribution, driving further demand.



Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



The industrial control systems segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period



The demand for AC regulator power in industrial control systems is increasing due to the need for precise and stable power to ensure the smooth operation of sensitive and high-precision equipment. Industrial control systems rely on consistent voltage and frequency to maintain optimal performance and avoid disruptions caused by power fluctuations. AC regulators enhance the reliability and efficiency of automated processes, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. The importance of stable power supplies grows, as industries adopt advanced automation and IoT technologies. This drives the demand for AC regulators. Additionally, energy efficiency mandates and the need for improved operational efficiency further boost the adoption of AC regulator power in industrial settings.



North America to maintain its dominance by 2033



The demand for AC regulator power in North America is increasing due to growth of industrial automation, expansion of renewable energy integration, and need for improved energy efficiency. Industrial sectors require stable and reliable power to maintain the performance of sensitive equipment, while renewable energy sources like solar and wind necessitate regulation to ensure consistent power output. Additionally, infrastructure modernization and the proliferation of advanced electronics and telecommunications systems further drive the need for regulated power. These trends, coupled with stringent energy efficiency regulations and the push towards sustainable practices, are significantly boosting the demand for AC regulator power across the region.



For Purchase Inquiry:



Leading Market Players: -





Delixi Electric



AC Power Corp.



YINGJIAO Electrical



Trystar



Schneider Electric



Tesca



Acopian Technical Company



Powertron India Private Limited



Wavelength Electronics

K-PAS Instronic



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global AC regulated power market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Industrial Power Supply Market

Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Product, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

AC Drives Market

Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Voltage Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Programmable DC Power Supply Market

Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Power Supply, by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Synchrophasor Market

Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Voltage Regulator Market

Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Technology, by Phase, by Voltage, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Automation and Instrumentation In Power Market

Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution, by Instrument: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David

Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l:

+1-503-894-6022

Toll Free:

+1-800-792-5285

Fax:

+1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web:

reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on |

Facebook

|

LinkedIn

|

YouTube



Logo: g

SOURCE Allied Market Research