Embecta Corp. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global care company, today reported results for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2024.

"During the third quarter our business performed in alignment with our expectations. We generated strong gross, operating and EBITDA margins even as revenue was impacted by the expected timing of customer orders that had positively impacted our second quarter results," said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, Chief Executive Officer of embecta. "From a year-to-date perspective, our financial results demonstrated the continued resilience and stability of our business." "Additionally, I'm proud of the significant strides we have made as an organization in advancing our strategic priorities, including the transition to our own enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system, shared service capability and distribution infrastructure, which is now complete in most regions of the world. Furthermore, we made progress on our 510(k) application for the open-loop patch pump program. Lastly, given the strong year-to-date performance, coupled with our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are once again tightening and raising our fiscal 2024 outlook for certain financial metrics." Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights :

Revenues of $272.5 million, down 4.8% on a reported basis; down 3.9% on a constant currency basis



U.S. revenues decreased 6.7% on both a reported and constant currency basis

International revenues decreased 2.5% on a reported basis, and 0.6% on a constant currency basis

Gross profit and margin of $190.1 million and 69.8%, compared to $189.5 million and 66.2% in the prior year period

Adjusted gross profit and margin of $190.3 million and 69.8%, compared to $189.6 million and 66.3% in the prior year period

Operating income and margin of $55.9 million and 20.5%, compared to $51.3 million and 17.9% in the prior year period

Adjusted operating income and margin of $83.3 million and 30.6%, compared to $79.8 million and 27.9% in the prior year period

Net income and earnings per diluted share of $14.7 million and $0.25, compared to $15.2 million and $0.26 in the prior year period

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $43.0 million and $0.74, compared to $39.8 million and $0.69 in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA and margin of $99.2 million and 36.4%, compared to $92.2 million and 32.2% in the prior year period Announced a dividend of $0.15 per share Nine Months Ended June 30 2024 Financial Highlights :

Revenues of $837.0 million, down 0.2% on a reported basis; up 0.1% on a constant currency basis



U.S. revenues decreased 2.2% on both a reported and constant currency basis

International revenues increased 2.0% on a reported basis, and 2.7% on a constant currency basis

Gross profit and margin of $561.4 million and 67.1%, compared to $568.1 million and 67.7% in the prior year period

Adjusted gross profit and margin of $562.4 million and 67.2%, compared to $568.6 million and 67.8% in the prior year period

Operating income and margin of $140.6 million and 16.8%, compared to $195.7 million and 23.3% in the prior year period

Adjusted operating income and margin of $235.7 million and 28.2%, compared to $266.3 million and 31.7% in the prior year period

Net income and earnings per diluted share of $63.7 million and $1.10, compared to $64.4 million and $1.12 in the prior year period

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $117.2 million and $2.02, compared to $138.5 million and $2.40 in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA and margin of $280.4 million and 33.5%, compared to $299.1 million and 35.7% in the prior year period Strategic Highlights :

Strengthen the base business

Initiated a program with the objective of introducing a new small-pack pen needle product in Germany, to address unmet needs of growing number of customers using GLP-1

Separate and stand-up

Completed implementation of ERP, operationalization of shared service capability and distribution network in China; now approximately 93% of our global revenue is operating on our systems and processes

Invest for growth



Progressed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) 510(k) premarket filing of our open-loop insulin delivery system



Advanced the development of a type 2 closed loop insulin delivery system utilizing embecta's proprietary patch pump system, which carries Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA Presented embecta-sponsored abstracts at American Diabetes Association's 84th scientific sessions highlighting unmet need for patch pumps with 300 unit insulin reservoir Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results: Revenues by geographic region are as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Dollars in millions Increase/(decrease) As Reported Constant Currency 2024 2023 $ % % United States $ 143.6 $ 153.9 $ (10.3 ) (6.7 ) % (6.7 )% International 128.9 132.2 (3.3 ) (2.5 ) (0.6 ) Total $ 272.5 $ 286.1 $ (13.6 ) (4.8 ) % (3.9 )%



Our revenues decreased by $13.6 million, or 4.8%, to $272.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to revenues of $286.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Changes in revenues are driven by the volume of goods that the Company sells, the prices it negotiates with customers, and changes in foreign exchange rates. The decrease in revenues was driven by $24.4 million of unfavorable changes in volume and $2.5 million associated with the negative impact of foreign currency translation primarily due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar. This was partially offset by $7.8 million of favorable gross-to-net adjustments resulting from changes in estimates, $4.9 million of favorable changes in price, and a $0.6 million increase in contract manufacturing revenues related to sales of non-diabetes products to BD.

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results:

Revenues by geographic region are as follows:

Nine months ended June 30, Dollars in millions Increase/(decrease) As Reported Constant Currency 2024 2023 $ % % United States $ 439.8 $ 449.6 $ (9.8 ) (2.2 )% (2.2 )% International 397.2 389.3 7.9 2.0 2.7 Total $ 837.0 $ 838.9 $ (1.9 ) (0.2 )% 0.1 %



Our revenues decreased by $1.9 million, or 0.2%, to $837.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to revenues of $838.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in revenues was driven by $11.4 million of unfavorable changes in volume, $2.7 million associated with the negative impact of foreign currency translation primarily due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and a $2.5 million decrease in contract manufacturing revenues related to sales of non-diabetes products to BD. This was partially offset by $14.0 million of favorable changes in price and $0.7 million of favorable gross-to-net adjustments resulting from changes in estimates.

Fiscal Year 2024 Updated Financial Guidance:

For fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects:

Dollars in millions, except percentages and per share data Current Previous (1) Revenues $1,111 - $1,116 $1,111 - $1,116 As Reported (%) (0.9%) - (0.4%) (0.9%) - (0.4%) Constant Currency (%) (0.5%) - 0.0% (0.5%) - 0.0% F/X (%) (0.4)% (0.4)% Contract Manufacturing $8 $5 Adjusted Gross Margin (%) 65.25% - 65.50% 64.5% - 65.0% Adjusted Operating Margin (%) 25.75% - 26.00% 25.25% - 25.75% Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $2.30 - $2.35 $2.20 - $2.30 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 31.25% - 31.50% 31.0% - 31.5%

(1) Previous guidance was issued on May 9, 2024.

We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of our expected adjusted gross margin, expected adjusted operating margin, expected adjusted earnings per diluted share, expected adjusted EBITDA and our expected adjusted EBITDA margin as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty, and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of any one-time items. The financial impact of these one-time items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Balance sheet, Liquidity and Other Updates

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $281.8 million in cash and equivalents and restricted cash and $1.629 billion of debt principal outstanding, and no amount drawn on its $500 million Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 9, 2024 to discuss the results of the quarter, provide an update on its business, and host a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here , or access the teleconference here . The live webcast can also be accessed via the company's website at investors.embecta.com .



A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 9, 2024, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Embecta Corp. (Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 272.5 $ 286.1 $ 837.0 $ 838.9 Cost of products sold 82.4 96.6 275.6 270.8 Gross Profit $ 190.1 $ 189.5 $ 561.4 $ 568.1 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expense 85.7 87.6 268.3 245.6 Research and development expense 20.4 22.6 59.0 61.6 Other operating expenses 28.1 28.0 93.5 65.2 Total Operating Expenses $ 134.2 $ 138.2 $ 420.8 $ 372.4 Operating Income $ 55.9 $ 51.3 $ 140.6 $ 195.7 Interest expense, net (27.8 ) (27.0 ) (83.3 ) (79.4 ) Other income (expense), net (1.1 ) (4.2 ) (6.1 ) (15.6 ) Income Before Income Taxes $ 27.0 $ 20.1 $ 51.2 $ 100.7 Income tax provision (benefit) 12.3 4.9 (12.5 ) 36.3 Net Income $ 14.7 $ 15.2 $ 63.7 $ 64.4 Net Income per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.27 $ 1.11 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 1.10 $ 1.12





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Embecta Corp. (in millions, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 275.1 $ 326.3 Restricted cash 6.7 0.2 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.4 million

and $1.0 million as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 171.8 16.7 Inventories: Materials 38.2 32.1 Work in process 5.8 8.1 Finished products 141.6 111.9 Total Inventories $ 185.6 $ 152.1 Amounts due from Becton, Dickinson and Company 71.6 142.4 Prepaid expenses and other 70.3 111.4 Total Current Assets $ 781.1 $ 749.1 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 291.2 300.2 Goodwill and Intangible Assets 23.8 24.7 Deferred Income Taxes and Other Assets 171.4 140.4 Total Assets $ 1,267.5 $ 1,214.4 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 66.8 $ 53.5 Accrued expenses 142.2 118.1 Amounts due to Becton, Dickinson and Company 51.7 73.1 Salaries, wages and related items 56.2 62.1 Current debt obligations 9.5 9.5 Current finance lease liabilities 3.4 3.6 Income taxes 40.9 33.6 Total Current Liabilities $ 370.7 $ 353.5 Deferred Income Taxes and Other Liabilities 39.2 57.2 Long-Term Debt 1,590.8 1,593.9 Non Current Finance Lease Liabilities 30.5 31.5 Commitments and Contingencies Embecta Corp. Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value

Authorized - 250,000,000

Issued and outstanding - 57,676,467 as of June 30, 2024 and 57,333,353 as of September 30, 2023 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 Additional paid-in capital 46.2 27.9 Accumulated deficit (504.2 ) (541.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (306.3 ) (309.1 ) Total Equity (763.7 ) (821.7 ) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,267.5 $ 1,214.4





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Embecta Corp. (Unaudited, in millions) Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 63.7 $ 64.4 Adjustments to net income to derive net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26.7 23.3 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4.8 4.8 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 3.8 - Stock-based compensation 20.1 16.6 Deferred income taxes (42.9 ) 2.2 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (156.2 ) 3.1 Inventories (32.8 ) (42.5 ) Due from/due to Becton, Dickinson and Company 49.2 (54.8 ) Prepaid expenses and other 53.7 (29.2 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34.5 53.3 Income and other net taxes payable 7.2 11.3 Other assets and liabilities, net (22.7 ) (14.4 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 9.1 $ 38.1 Investing Activities Capital expenditures $ (15.8 ) $ (17.3 ) Net cash used for investing activities $ (15.8 ) $ (17.3 ) Financing Activities Payments on long-term debt $ (7.2 ) $ (7.1 ) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (2.8 ) (3.4 ) Payments on finance lease (1.0 ) (2.7 ) Dividend payments (25.8 ) (25.8 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (36.8 ) $ (39.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents and restricted cash (1.2 ) 4.7 Net Change in Cash and equivalents and restricted cash $ (44.7 ) $ (13.5 ) Opening Cash and equivalents and restricted cash 326.5 330.9 Closing Cash and equivalents and restricted cash $ 281.8 $ 317.4





About Non-GAAP financial measures

In evaluating our operating performance, we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial measures including (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, (iii) Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, (iv) Constant Currency revenue growth, (v) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin, and (vi) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures are indicators of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. They are presented with the intent of providing greater transparency to financial information used by us in our financial analysis and operational decision-making. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors, stockholders and other readers of our consolidated financial statements in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our results of operations. However, the presentation of these measures has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the company's results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in its operational and financial decision making, and believes that it is useful to exclude certain items in order to focus on what it regards to be a meaningful alternative representation of the underlying operating performance of the business.

For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA was as follows (unaudited, in millions):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Net Income $ 14.7 $ 15.2 $ 63.7 $ 64.4 Interest expense, net 27.8 27.0 83.3 79.4 Income tax provision (benefit) 12.3 4.9 (12.5 ) 36.3 Depreciation and amortization 8.9 8.1 26.7 23.3 EBITDA $ 63.7 $ 55.2 $ 161.2 $ 203.4 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 6.5 5.7 20.4 17.0 One-time stand up costs (2) 23.1 25.5 85.0 61.9 European regulatory initiative-related costs ("EU MDR") (3) 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 Business optimization and severance related costs (4) 2.8 1.4 5.7 3.0 Deferred jurisdiction adjustments in Other income (expense), net for taxes (5) 0.8 4.2 4.0 13.1 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements (6) 2.2 - 3.8 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 99.2 $ 92.2 $ 280.4 $ 299.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.4 % 32.2 % 33.5 % 35.7 %





(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense incurred during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the three months ended, June 30, 2024, $5.3 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense, $0.6 million is recorded in Cost of products sold, and $0.6 million is recorded in Research and development expense. For the three months ended, June 30, 2023, $4.6 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense, $0.6 million is recorded in Cost of products sold, and $0.5 million is recorded in Research and development expense. For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, $16.1 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense, $2.6 million is recorded in Cost of products sold, and $1.7 million is recorded in Research and development expense. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, $14.0 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense, $1.7 million is recorded in Cost of products sold, and $1.3 million is recorded in Research and development expense. (2) One-time stand-up costs incurred primarily include: (i) product registration and labeling costs; (ii) warehousing and distribution set-up costs; (iii) legal costs associated with patents and trademark work; (iv) temporary headcount resources within accounting, tax, finance, human resources, regulatory and IT; and (v) one-time business integration and IT related costs primarily associated with our global ERP implementation. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, approximately $23.0 million is recorded in Other operating expenses and $0.1 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $25.5 million is recorded in Other operating expenses. For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, approximately $83.9 million is recorded in Other operating expenses and $1.1 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $61.1 million is recorded in Other operating expenses and $0.8 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. (3) Represents costs required to develop processes and systems to comply with regulations such as the EU MDR and General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") which represent a significant, unusual change to the existing regulatory framework. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-off costs, which are limited to a specific period of time. These costs are recorded in Research and development expense. (4) Represents business optimization and severance related costs associated with standing up the organization recorded in Other operating expenses. (5) Represents amounts due to BD for tax liabilities incurred in deferred closing jurisdictions where BD is considered the primary obligor. (6) Represents amortization of implementation costs associated with cloud computing arrangements recognized in Other operating expenses.

For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the reconciliations of (1) GAAP Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, (2) GAAP Operating Income and Operating Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin and (3) GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and calculations of GAAP Net Income per Diluted share and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted share are as follows (unaudited in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Gross Profit $ 190.1 $ 189.5 $ 561.4 $ 568.1 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 69.8 % 66.2 % 67.1 % 67.7 % Stock-based compensation expense - - 0.2 0.1 Amortization of intangible assets 0.2 0.1 0.8 0.4 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 190.3 $ 189.6 $ 562.4 $ 568.6 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 69.8 % 66.3 % 67.2 % 67.8 % $ - GAAP Operating Income $ 55.9 $ 51.3 $ 140.6 $ 195.7 GAAP Operating Income Margin 20.5 % 17.9 % 16.8 % 23.3 % Amortization of intangible assets(1) 0.2 0.1 0.8 0.4 One-time stand up costs(2) 23.1 25.5 85.0 61.9 EU MDR(3) 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 Stock-based compensation expense(4) 1.2 1.3 3.3 4.6 Business optimization and severance related costs(5) 2.8 1.4 5.7 3.0 Adjusted Operating Income $ 83.3 $ 79.8 $ 235.7 $ 266.3 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 30.6 % 27.9 % 28.2 % 31.7 % GAAP Net Income $ 14.7 $ 15.2 $ 63.7 $ 64.4 Adjustments: GAAP Income tax provision (benefit) 12.3 4.9 (12.5 ) 36.3 Amortization of intangible assets(1) 0.2 0.1 0.8 0.4 One-time stand up costs(2) 23.1 25.5 85.0 61.9 EU MDR(3) 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 Stock-based compensation expense(4) 1.2 1.3 3.3 4.6 Business optimization and severance related costs(5) 2.8 1.4 5.7 3.0 Deferred jurisdiction adjustments in Other income (expense), net for taxes(6) 0.8 4.2 4.0 13.1 Non-GAAP Income tax provision(7) (12.2 ) (13.0 ) (33.1 ) (45.9 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 43.0 $ 39.8 $ 117.2 $ 138.5 GAAP Net Income per Diluted share $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 1.10 $ 1.12 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted share $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 2.02 $ 2.40 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands) 57,842 57,582 58,143 57,714





(1) Amortization of intangible assets is recorded in Cost of products sold. (2) One-time stand-up costs incurred primarily include: (i) product registration and labeling costs; (ii) warehousing and distribution set-up costs; (iii) legal costs associated with patents and trademark work; (iv) temporary headcount resources within accounting, tax, finance, human resources, regulatory and IT; and (v) one-time business integration and IT related costs primarily associated with our global ERP implementation. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, approximately $23.0 million is recorded in Other operating expenses and $0.1 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $25.5 million is recorded in Other operating expenses. For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, approximately $83.9 million is recorded in Other operating expenses and $1.1 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $61.1 million is recorded in Other operating expenses and $0.8 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. (3) Represents costs required to develop processes and systems to comply with regulations such as the EU MDR and GDPR which represent a significant, unusual change to the existing regulatory framework. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-off costs, which are limited to a specific period of time. These costs are recorded in Research and development expense. (4) Represents stock-based compensation expense recognized during the period associated with the incremental value of converted legacy BD share-based awards and one-time sign-on equity awards granted to certain members of the Embecta leadership team in connection with the separation from BD. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, $1.2 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, $1.3 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense. For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, $3.0 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense, $0.2 million is recorded in Cost of products sold and $0.1 million is recorded in Research and development expense. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, $4.4 million is recorded in Selling and administrative expense, $0.1 million is recorded in Cost of products sold, and $0.1 million is recorded in Research and development expense. (5) Represents business optimization and severance related costs associated with standing up the organization recorded in Other operating expenses. (6) Represents amounts due to BD for tax liabilities incurred in deferred jurisdictions where BD is considered the primary obligor. (7) Represents the amount of tax expense that the Company estimates that it would record if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results in the calculation of its tax provision. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 were 22.1% and 22.0%, respectively. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 were 24.6% and 24.9%, respectively.

Each reporting period, we face currency exposure that arises from translating the results of our worldwide operations to the U.S. dollar at exchange rates that fluctuate from the beginning of such period. A stronger U.S. dollar, compared to the prior-year period, resulted in an unfavorable foreign currency translation impact to our revenues as compared to the prior-year period. We evaluate our results of operations on both a reported and a Constant Currency basis, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates by comparing results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of results on a Constant Currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors' ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. We calculate Constant Currency percentages by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior-period foreign currency exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP. Results on a Constant Currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP.



For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the reconciliation of revenue growth to Constant Currency was as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Dollars in millions 2024 2023 Total

Change

Estimated FX

Impact

Constant

Currency

Change

Total Revenues $ 272.5 $ 286.1 (4.8 )% (0.9 )% (3.9 )%





Nine months ended June 30, Dollars in millions 2024 2023 Total

Change

Estimated FX

Impact

Constant

Currency

Change Total Revenues $ 837.0 $ 838.9 (0.2 )% (0.3 )% 0.1 %



