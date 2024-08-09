Brazilian Exports Set New Records: An Unprecedented Leap In Global Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first seven months of 2024, Brazilian exports reached an unprecedented $198.2 billion. This marks a 2.4% increase from the previous year, according to the of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services (MDIC).



Stability and robust growth characterize this period, unlike the previous year's fluctuations. Herlon Alves Brando, Director of Commercial Planning and Intelligence at MDIC, observed consistent growth in all major export categories.



Despite a reduced harvest, soybeans outperformed expectations, increasing their export volume by 4.1%. Conversely, corn exports declined following a reduced harvest.



Soybeans topped the export list with nearly $33 billion in sales, followed by crude oil and iron ore, which brought in $27.8 billion and $16.3 billion, respectively.



Other significant exports included unroasted coffee and various sugars from cane, showcasing Brazil's diverse export capabilities.







A shift in global demand affected major importers of Brazilian goods. Argentina's economic slowdown led to a 36.3% decrease in imports from Brazil.



Nevertheless, a rise in exports to the United States and Canada by 12.3% and 8.8%, respectively, offset this decline.



China remained the top destination for Brazilian exports , purchasing over $61.8 billion worth of goods. The United States and Argentina were also major importers, bringing in $22.7 billion and $7 billion in goods, respectively.



This surge in exports underscores Brazil's crucial role in the global market and highlights its economic resilience.



It also emphasizes Brazil's strategic adaptability in international trade, which proves essential for economic stability and growth on the global stage.

