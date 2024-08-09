Mobly Takes Over Tok&Stok: A Strategic Move To Reshape Brazil’S Retail Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mobly, an furniture leader, has strategically acquired Tok&Stok, a chain renowned for high-end, designer furniture. This triples Mobly's annual revenue to R$1.6 billion ($288.3 million).



The deal promises annual synergies ranging from R$80 million ($14.4 million) to R$135 million ($24.3 million) by 2029, marking a significant shift.



Negotiations, ongoing since 2017, culminated recently despite disagreements between Tok&Stok's major stakeholders-SPX Carlyle and the Dubrule family.



SPX Carlyle, owning 60.1% of Tok&Stok, sealed the deal, integrating their shares into Mobly. This move grants SPX a 12% stake in the publicly traded Mobly.



The terms include a two-year lock-up period for SPX, preventing share sales. Moreover, SPX's R$120 million ($21.6 million) debt to Tok&Stok will convert into convertible debentures, offering a substantial discount.







Victor Noda, CEO of Mobly , highlighted the complementary strengths of both entities. Mobly excels in digital engagement and reaching lower-middle-class consumers.



Conversely, Tok&Stok dominates upscale in-store experiences, targeting affluent shoppers. This strategic union aims to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations across their combined 70 stores.



Furthermore, Tok&Stok has launched an extrajudicial recovery to restructure R$364 million ($65.6 million) in debt.



The new terms extend the principal payment to 2034 and delay interest payments to 2026. This restructuring is vital for Tok&Stok's long-term stability.



The merger not only elevates Mobly's market presence but also enhances production verticalization and logistical efficiencies.



The new Mobly will maintain both brands, maximizing retail presence through Tok&Stok's store experience and Mobly's digital platform.



The board structure of the new entity includes seven seats, balancing control among the stakeholders and potentially including the Dubrule family if they join the merger.

