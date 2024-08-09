Kerala: Two Female Cops Booked For Financial Fraud In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against two female senior civil officers, who are apparently sisters, for their alleged involvement in a fraud. There is also a complaint that they used a notorious goon named "Gundukad Sabu" to threaten the complainant when she asked for her money back. The accused are Sangeetha, who works at the Vizhinjam Coastal Police Station, and Sunitha, who is employed at the Women Cell in Thrissur.

The complaint was lodged by Athira, a resident of Kattayikonam. According to her, the accused befriended her, gained the trust of her family, and then defrauded them of money. The complaint states that Sangeetha received a total of Rs 19 lakhs from Athira's husband under the pretext of purchasing property. Sangeetha and her brother-in-law, Jipson Raj, had provided documents and cheques as assurances.

When Athira presented the cheques at the bank, it bounced. Meanwhile, Gundukad Sabu called and threatened her, stating that he was calling on behalf of Sangeetha and demanded the return of the agreements, and warned of consequences.

The complainant approached the Chief Minister, the complaint redressal cell of the police, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the matter. Following the complaint to the Chief Minister, the police were forced to file a case. Initially, the complaint was sent to the Malayinkeezhu Police Station but was later transferred to the Pothencode Police Station, where an FIR was registered.

The Pothencode Police have registered a case against Gundukad Sabu, Sangeetha, her sister Sunitha, her brother-in-law Jipson Raj, and Adarsh, a resident of Sreekaryam.

