Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar's Father Dilip Booked For Criminal Intimidation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A case was registered against Dilip Khedka, the father of former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar. It was alleged that while Puja Khedkar was posted at the Pune Collector's office, Dilip Khedkar allegedly visited the office and got involved in an argument with officials of the Pune Collector's office, seeking a separate cabin for Puja in June.

Pune DCP Smarthna Patil told news agency ANI that the case against Dilip was filed at Bundgarden Police station Thursday night. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 504 (intentionally insults) and 506 (criminal intimidation).