Bengaluru News: Woman Turns Blinkit Delivery Agent For A Day: Here's What Happened Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Bengaluru woman's social post went as she shared her detailed experience as a Blinkit delivery agent for a day. In her post, she mentioned that she took this initiative as she wanted to understand how Blinkit's whole system works. Not just this, her post also grabbed the attention of CEO Albinder Dhindsa and Blinkit's Chief Officer (CTO) Sajal Gupta.





In a series of thread, Sneha , who became a Blinkit delivery partner made several deliveries in Indiranagar. Though she found the experience rewarding, earned some money and learned about the delivery process, she has also suggested the platform's product team to revisit their app to make some improvements.





She wrote ,“Signed up to be a Blinkit delivery partner and delivered few orders around indiranagar today. and damn it was amazing. earned some money, talked to few riders. got to know how the whole system works. but blinkit product team ig it's high time for you revisit the app.”





In her post, she also highlighted about the false information about earings she received on SMS. She said,“This whole message is too gimmicky can you please don't give hope or false information to the riders. After I delivered few orders I just know how hard it is to earn 50000 and yes where is my bonus 2K didn't see how to get it or any term and conditions.”





She pointed out the lack of proper seating areas and drinking water facilities for riders.





Her post went viral on X and garnered over 1 million views. Users praised her for her detailed insights.

One user wrote,“Nice job. working with Zomato on sunday is quite beneficial. I earned 2300 the last time I worked.”