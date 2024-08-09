(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia Plc

Release

9 August 2024 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers' Transactions – Matts Rosenberg

This notification relates to a directed share issuance by RG Partners Oy, a shareholder holding more than 10 percent of the shares in Aktia Bank Plc (”Aktia”). In such share issuance, Stranomius Oy, an entity controlled by Matts Rosenberg, a member of the board of directors of Aktia, has subscribed for shares in RG Partners Oy and is, as a result of the share subscription, an indirect shareholder in Aktia.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Stranomius Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Matts Rosenberg

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 73873/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-08-07

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: Share in RG Partners Oy

Nature of transaction: OTHER

Description of the transaction type: Subscription of shares in RG Partners Oy. RG Partners Oy holds more than 10 percent of the shares in Aktia Bank Plc.

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 210 Unit price: 475.514 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 210 Volume weighted average price: 475.514 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2024 amounted to EUR 14.1 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).

