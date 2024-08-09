E-Commerce Platform Advertising Expenditure Hits Record High In 2024, AI Technology Leads Precision Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Giants Increase Advertising Investment, Leveraging Intelligent to Boost User Engagement and Brand Loyalty

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the global continues to expand, advertising expenditures by large e-commerce platforms reached a record high in 2024. According to the latest Global Advertising Forecast report, global advertising revenue is projected to reach $927 billion in 2024, a 10% year-on-year increase. This growth highlights the e-commerce industry's sustained efforts in digital marketing, with artificial intelligence (AI) technology playing a pivotal role in precision advertising.AI-Driven Intelligence in Advertising Delivery- High Accuracy: AI-driven advertising systems excel in delivering highly personalized content based on users' specific needs, surpassing traditional methods. This level of accuracy ensures that advertisements effectively reach their target audience, significantly enhancing their impact.- Strong Real-Time Performance: AI systems continuously monitor user behavior and shifting demands in real time, automatically adjusting advertising strategies to maintain relevance and accuracy. This real-time capability allows advertisers to seize user interest promptly, optimizing the efficiency of ad delivery.- Enhanced User Experience: AI-recommended ads are tailored to match users' interests and preferences, thereby improving ad acceptance. This optimized user experience not only increases click-through and conversion rates but also strengthens brand awareness and loyalty.Comprehensive Digital Marketing UpgradesThe notable increase in advertising spending by e-commerce platforms in 2024 is primarily driven by comprehensive upgrades in digital marketing strategies. Platforms have intensified their advertising efforts across multiple channels, such as search engines and social media, using big data technology to precisely capture consumer attention. AI-powered advertising strategies not only boost ad click-through rates but also elevate the overall shopping experience, enabling platforms to maintain a competitive edge in the market.Diversification of Advertising FormatsWith rising advertising budgets, major e-commerce platforms are continuously innovating in their advertising formats. The integration of AI technology has led to the development of diverse advertising forms, including interactive video ads, personalized recommendations, and coupon promotions. Particularly in coupon promotions, AI analyzes users' shopping behaviors and historical data to deliver coupons that best match their needs. This targeted approach not only increases coupon redemption rates but also enhances users' purchasing intent and brand loyalty.Additionally, coupon websites have become significant advertising channels. Through these sites, platforms can quickly reach discount-seeking target audiences. AI technology enables these coupon websites to optimize their recommendation systems, ensuring users are presented with the most relevant coupons, thereby improving conversion rates and customer satisfaction. For e-commerce platforms, leveraging these coupon websites not only amplifies advertising effectiveness but also broadens brand market coverage.Through these innovations, advertising content can be updated in a timely manner and adapted to the needs of different users, further improving advertising effectiveness. For example, when users browse specific products, the system can automatically push relevant coupons, allowing users to enjoy instant discounts during the shopping process. Coupert can even automatically verify the validity of promotional codes for users. When users enter the payment page and click on the coupon code, they can start automatically searching for discount codes . This intelligent coupon promotion strategy effectively improves user conversion rates and shopping satisfaction.Continued Growth in Mobile Advertising SpendingWith the increasing prevalence of mobile shopping, mobile advertising spending is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory in 2024, accounting for over 60% of the overall advertising budget. AI technology analyzes mobile user behavior and precisely delivers dynamic video ads, thereby enriching the shopping experience and increasing conversion rates.Looking to the Future: Personalization and Omni-Channel Marketing Become MainstreamLooking ahead, personalized advertising and omni-channel marketing are set to become the dominant trends in e-commerce advertising. E-commerce platforms will continue to deepen the integration of AI and big data technologies, enhancing the personalization of advertisements and coupons to provide a shopping experience that better aligns with consumer needs. Simultaneously, coupon websites will remain vital in advertising strategies, offering new growth opportunities for e-commerce platforms. As online and offline integration accelerates, omni-channel advertising will emerge as a new growth avenue, helping brands achieve higher market penetration and user engagement.

