Discovery Taiwan And Taiwanplus Presents A Three-Part Series, Taiwan Spirit

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - Discovery and TaiwanPlus, a publicly funded media focusing on news and entertainment in Taiwan, will collaborate for a second year to produce a three-part series, Taiwan Spirit, highlighting Taiwan's rich sports culture. Through this partnership, TaiwanPlus aims to bring Taiwan's unique stories and spirit to a global audience.Taiwan Spirit focuses on individual stories and the battle to succeed internationally, highlighting the hardships and victories of Table Tennis athletes Lin Yun-Ju and Chen Szu-Yu in episode one, Olympic taekwondo bronze medalist Lo Chia-Ling in episode two and the thriving bicycle industry in episode three.The series provides an intimate look at the immense pressure Lin and Chen face in Taiwan. It also delves into the sacrifices made by Lo to secure her place in the Paris Games in 2024. This series draws on the emotions of these athletes' raw narratives without breaking their promises.Through the stories of Lin Yun-Ju, Chen Szu-Yu, and Lo Chia-Ling, we see the same willpower that drives Taiwan's innovation in industries like its world-leading bicycle sector.In addition to manufacturing top-quality goods, Taiwan's bicycle industry is leading the fight against climate change through programs such as the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS), which promotes sustainability through various methods, such as upcycling waste plastics into functional bicycle accessories or integrating smart technology in manufacturing plants.Don't miss this exploration of Taiwan's persevering spirit on Taiwan Spirit, premiering on July 7 at 6:15 pm SGT on Discovery Channel in Southeast Asia and July 11th at 9 pm SGT on Discovery Asia Channel. The series will also be made available on TaiwanPlus starting mid-August.Watch highlights hereDownload official stills hereHashtag: #Discoveryinc #TvProgramme #TaiwanPlus #TaiwanSpirit

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world.

About TaiwanPlus

Based in a thriving democracy at the heart of the most dynamic and fastest-growing region on earth, we are the first and only English language, global news and entertainment media platform from Taiwan. TaiwanPlus delivers independent and impartial daily news by international journalists focused on global and local events, bringing you the stories from Taiwan that will resonate across the world. With our unique position in geopolitics and international trade, TaiwanPlus also provides an inside look at Taiwan-China relations with in-depth reporting and analysis. We showcase Taiwan's uniqueness in culture and lifestyleas well as the best from Taiwan's food, travel, music, and entertainmentand what binds us together as part of a global community produces three daily newscasts 5 days a week, develops long and short form features, curates movies and other entertainment programming, creates engaging social media content and much more. Wherever you are, on whatever device, TaiwanPlus delivers world-class content from Taiwan's perspective.

