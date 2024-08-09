Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A fresh batch of over 390 pilgrims left for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, officials said.

The 42nd batch of 398 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3.26 am in a convoy of 14 escorted by the Central Reserve Force (CRPF) and police, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Over five lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine so far this year.

The yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

Read Also Fresh Batch Of Over 500 Pilgrims Leaves Jammu For Amarnath Yatra Budha Amarnath Yatra Begins From Jammu

Meanwhile, 730 pilgrims also left for the ancient temple of Budha Amarnath in Poonch border district this morning.

The yatra began on August 7 and will conclude on August 20.

