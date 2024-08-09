Agrarian Business Festival Holds In Dashkasan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Agrarian Business Festival, organized by the Agrarian Innovation Center of the of Agriculture, continues its regional events, Azernews reports.

The most recent festival was in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in the Dashkasan district.

According to the Ministry's Public Relations and Information Assurance Department, farmers from surrounding regions also participated in the festival.

State institutions participating in the event presented their products and services, informing farmers about modern irrigation systems, agricultural techniques, seed samples, fertilizers, pesticides, and climate-friendly technologies. GPS technologies installed on agricultural machinery, offered by various companies and operated remotely, garnered significant interest from participants. The festival also showcased alternative energy devices, ecological products, and local fruit and vegetable seeds resistant to climate change.

In line with the priorities of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by our country, videos were shown on the efficient use of water and land resources and biodiversity.

Additionally, the Agrarian Services Agency provided training on "Methods of Integrated Control Against Plant Diseases and Pests," focusing on priority areas of the agrarian sector.

The Agrarian Business Festival serves as a platform to connect entrepreneurs and farmers, significantly contributing to the education process. It brings together stakeholders involved in agribusiness development, creating opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs to access financial support and state concessions. Farmers received detailed information on agricultural loans, various loan products, and the added value of agricultural financing.