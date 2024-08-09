Agrarian Business Festival Holds In Dashkasan
Ulviyya Shahin
The Agrarian Business Festival, organized by the Agrarian
Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, continues its
regional events, Azernews reports.
The most recent festival was in front of the Heydar Aliyev
Center in the Dashkasan district.
According to the Ministry's Public Relations and Information
Assurance Department, farmers from surrounding regions also
participated in the festival.
State institutions participating in the event presented their
products and services, informing farmers about modern irrigation
systems, agricultural techniques, seed samples, fertilizers,
pesticides, and climate-friendly technologies. GPS technologies
installed on agricultural machinery, offered by various companies
and operated remotely, garnered significant interest from
participants. The festival also showcased alternative energy
devices, ecological products, and local fruit and vegetable seeds
resistant to climate change.
In line with the priorities of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29), which will be hosted by our country, videos were
shown on the efficient use of water and land resources and
biodiversity.
Additionally, the Agrarian Services Agency provided training on
"Methods of Integrated Control Against Plant Diseases and Pests,"
focusing on priority areas of the agrarian sector.
The Agrarian Business Festival serves as a platform to connect
entrepreneurs and farmers, significantly contributing to the
education process. It brings together stakeholders involved in
agribusiness development, creating opportunities for farmers and
entrepreneurs to access financial support and state concessions.
Farmers received detailed information on agricultural loans,
various loan products, and the added value of agricultural
financing.
