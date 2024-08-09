President Ilham Aliyev Attends Award Ceremony For Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev In Astana
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 9, a solemn ceremony was held in Astana to present the
“Badge of Honor of the Heads of State of Central Asia” to Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with
other heads of state, attended the event.
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108536851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.