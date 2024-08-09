Strike On Supermarket In Kostiantynivka: 7 People Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling of a supermarket in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, wounded seven people, including a person in serious condition. The final consequences are still being established.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At least 7 people are wounded - these are the preliminary results of the shelling of Kostiantynivka . Russians fired at the town with cannon artillery and hit a supermarket. This is another targeted attack on a crowded place, another act of terror from the Russians," the head of the region wrote.
He noted that one of the wounded is in a serious condition and is being provided with the necessary medical assistance.
"2 dead and 17 wounded - this is the latest information on the attack on Kostiantynivka as of 12:40 am. The search and rescue operation at the crime scene is ongoing," said Filashkin.
We are establishing the final consequences of the shellin , the head of the RMA added.
As reported, Russian invaders killed four civilians and wounded 12 others in Donetsk region on 8 August.
Photo: Telegram / Vadim Filashkin
