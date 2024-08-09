TITAN ARMY Debuts Lightning-Fast Gaming Monitors, Bringing Soaring Speed And Performance To Gamers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TITAN ARMY, a top-ranking

e-sports monitor brand,

unveils a range

of gaming monitors with unparalleled

smoothness, clarity and gaming performance.

240Hz Expert Gaming Monitors with 1ms GTG Response and 2K Image Quality: P2510S, P32A2S2, and C32C1S

TITAN ARMY GAMING MONITORS

They excel with an impressive 240Hz refresh and lightning-fast 1ms GTG, which refresh 180 more images than standard 60Hz monitors, eliminating image ghosting and delivering tear-free visuals for much smoother gameplay. Enhanced with adaptive-sync technology, they eliminate

motion blur and stuttering, ensuring you never miss a beat in fast-paced tournaments.

Featuring 2K QHD, they deliver crystal-clear images and remarkable details for an enjoyable experience. With a DCI-P3 color gamut covering over 95%, the P2510S and P32A2S2 offer vibrant, diverse colors for strikingly lifelike visuals.

With Game+ features, accurate aiming at moving targets has never been easier. Plus, they are designed for comfortable and eye-caring viewing with low-blue-light technology.

P2510S : With a fast IPS LCD panel,

it is the world's first 24.5-inch 2K 240Hz gaming monitor, perfect for FPS gamers. 12 scenario modes are prepared for multi-scene use.

P32A2S2: The 32-inch fast

IPS panel supports HDR400 technology, presenting a higher dynamic range with deeper darks and brighter lights.

C32C1S: The 31.5-inch

HVA

1500R panel

provides

incomparable viewing comfort and viewing angles. Supporting HDR 400, it ensures great clarity in any dark or bright area.

More Selections

C49SHC: The 49" 1800R CSOT HVA C49SHC with a 32:9 ratio ensures immersion and comfort, displaying stunning visuals and unparalleled clarity with DFHD 3840×1080 resolution, HDR400 support and a 95% DCI-P3 gamut.

P27GR: With a fast IPS panel, 2K QHD resolution, and a 120% sRGB gamut, it delivers distinct image details and seamless gaming.

P2510H: It boasts an HVA panel with a 240Hz refresh and 1ms GTG response, achieving enhanced image quality, increased contrast, and wide viewing angles.

Pricing and Availability

All new monitors are available from August 12th to 18th on

Amazon and Geekbuying with great discounts. Stay tuned for more new releases: G27T8T and V32D4U Pro!

About TITAN ARMY

Founded in 2014, it has been dedicated to innovating gaming hardware to offer an ultimately immersive experience to gaming enthusiasts who take TITAN ARMY as their go-to choice. With over 260 national patent certificates and a comprehensive production line, it strives to optimize the gaming experience with top-quality gaming products.

Learn more at titan-army .

