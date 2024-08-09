FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SOCIALLY PROVOCATIVE DRAMA 'THIS MUST BE THE PLACE'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has released the socially-provocative, Gen Z-focused drama THIS MUST BE THE PLACE, now available to rent/own on all worldwide digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD starting on August 9, 2024

- Filmmaker Adam Liddicoatt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the socially-provocative, Gen Z-focused drama THIS MUST BE THE PLACE, which is now available to rent/own on all worldwide digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 9, 2024.

THIS MUST BE THE PLACE focuses on the intra-familial dynamics, specifically the complex relationship of two siblings. Brother and sister, Benny and Victoria, are left in their family house after a series of unfortunate events with their parents. As polar opposites, Benny and Victoria struggle to come together and create a home fitting for both of them. These differences boil over when Benny's non-binary friend, James, needs a place to stay for the night and Benny invites James over unannounced. While trying to be gracious hosts, the chaotic combination inevitably pushes the siblings to their limits, breaking the ground necessary to move forward in the house in which they both grew up.

Written and directed by Adam Liddicoatt, THIS MUST BE THE PLACE was produced by Adam Liddicoatt and Ryan Liddicoatt. The cast features Adam Liddicoatt ('Benny'), Sara Kmiec ('Victoria'), Julie Kline ('James').

"The pandemic of 2020 was a polarizing time for Americans, with many young people wondering why they were just thrown into the game of U.S. politics,” said filmmaker Adam Liddicoatt.“THIS MUST BE THE PLACE is a story experimenting with those ideas of being pinned up against one another, often as siblings growing up, but pushing through because it's necessary and inevitable to move forward."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THIS MUST BE THE PLACE directly with filmmakers Adam and Ryan Liddicoatt.

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi- platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

