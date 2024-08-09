A Local Restaurant Is Supporting Their Community: Join Them For A Charity Raffle Benefiting The Peggy Wood Foundation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Join This Local Thai Restaurant for a Charity Raffle Benefiting Peggy Wood Hospital!
This popular Thai restaurant in Kent is thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Foundation.
We would be happy to come along and support and maybe even tell people a little bit more about the charity and how their support will make such a difference to patients and their families.”
- Claire Ashby (MAIDSTONE AND TUNBRIDGE WELLS NHS TRUST)
MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thai Palace believe in giving back to the community that has supported them throughout the years. So they are thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Hospital , a local institution dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare to their neighbours in need.
Event Details:
Date: 23rd August 2024
Time: 7pm
Location: Thai Palace Thai Palace, 106 Week Street, Maidstone, ME14 1RH
Why Peggy Wood Hospital?
Peggy Wood Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Maidstone community, offering compassionate care and medical services to countless families. Their commitment to improving health and well-being aligns perfectly with Thai Palace values. By participating in this raffle, you'll be directly contributing to their mission of delivering top-notch healthcare.
How to Participate:
Tickets for this raffle are available for purchase at their restaurant starting today. Each ticket is priced at £2, and all proceeds will go directly to Peggy Wood Hospital. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning a fantastic prize.
Special Event Highlights:
15%-off Delicious Food: Enjoy their chef's specials including their most popular dishes.
£125 star prize: The raffle winner will receive £125 gift voucher to spend at Thai Palace which can be redeemed for any occasion in 2024*
----
*Terms and conditions apply.
kandy Thanan
Thai Palace
1622756285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
MENAFN09082024003118003196ID1108536783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.