A Local Restaurant Is Supporting Their Community: Join Them For A Charity Raffle Benefiting The Peggy Wood Foundation

Join This Local Thai Restaurant for a Charity Raffle Benefiting Peggy Wood Hospital!

This popular Thai restaurant in Kent is thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Foundation.

MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thai Palace believe in giving back to the community that has supported them throughout the years. So they are thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Hospital , a local institution dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare to their neighbours in need.

Event Details:

Date: 23rd August 2024

Time: 7pm

Location: Thai Palace Thai Palace, 106 Week Street, Maidstone, ME14 1RH

Why Peggy Wood Hospital?

Peggy Wood Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Maidstone community, offering compassionate care and medical services to countless families. Their commitment to improving health and well-being aligns perfectly with Thai Palace values. By participating in this raffle, you'll be directly contributing to their mission of delivering top-notch healthcare.

How to Participate:

Tickets for this raffle are available for purchase at their restaurant starting today. Each ticket is priced at £2, and all proceeds will go directly to Peggy Wood Hospital. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning a fantastic prize.

Special Event Highlights:

15%-off Delicious Food: Enjoy their chef's specials including their most popular dishes.

£125 star prize: The raffle winner will receive £125 gift voucher to spend at Thai Palace which can be redeemed for any occasion in 2024*

----

*Terms and conditions apply.

