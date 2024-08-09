Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr131m

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the of Justice during the period from July 28 to Aug. 1, reached QR111,956,851, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR19,102,371.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential commercial building, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, and the areas of The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, Al Kharaej, and Al Dafna 60.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 21 to July 25 exceeded QR247m.