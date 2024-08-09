Katara To Hold 8Th International Hunting And Falcons Exhibition From September 10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) is set to hold its 8th International Hunting and Falcons (S'hail 2024) from September 10 to 14 with the participation of 21 countries including first-timers Poland, Austria, Portugal and Russia.

S'hail 2024 will feature over 300 companies specialising in hunting weapons, falconry and camping supplies, and cars for desert trips and hunting.

Ministries and entities will also be involved in S'hail 2024.

Applying for a hunting weapon license will be open from August 10 to 19 through the Metrash2 app, as explained by the organising committee of the exhibition. For the first time, S'hail 2024 will provide the opportunity for brand owners to introduce their work to the public. The S'hail exhibition represents the largest of its kind in the region and has a notable presence internationally as a prominent event in keeping falconry culture alive.

It is also a great platform to exchange knowledge and expertise as well as strengthen relations between specialised local and international companies.

Katara organises its International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S'hail) every year based on its continuous desire to preserve falconry.

The exhibition has been an important annual event since its launch in 2017 for both enthusiasts and people interested in hunting and falconry equipment.

S'hail, under Katara, is a platform recognised for hunting and falconry in the country.

It aims to preserve and create awareness about Qatar's rich cultural legacy by organising world-class exhibition, larger-than-life events and activities, awareness programmes and supporting educational and environmental initiatives at both national and global levels.

The event continues to attract enthusiasts, providing a platform for the latest innovations in the world of hunting and falconry.

As the love for falconry and hunting thrives in Qatar and the broader Middle East, events like the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition are expected to play a crucial role in showcasing the evolving world of hunting equipment and practices.