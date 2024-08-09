Casualties As Russian Jet Artillery Pummels Kupiansk
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, Russian invaders launched a massive strike targeting residential quarters in Kupiansk, leaving at least three civilians injured.
That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
"According to tentative reports, three were injured as a result of an overnight enemy massive jet artillery strike on the residential quarters of the city of Kupiansk and nearby settlements," the statement reads.
Apartment blocks, private households, and shops were damaged.
Read also:
Ukraine downs all 27 Russian kamikaze UAVs launched overnight Friday
Rescuers operated under intense enemy fire.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of August 6, Russian troops targeted a densely populated area of Kharkiv, employing a ballistic missile, likely of the Iskander type.
According to the police, the missile damaged a number of buildings, including a polyclinic and several apartment blocks, as well as 25 cars. One person died, 13 were injured.
MENAFN09082024000193011044ID1108536685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.