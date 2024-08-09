Casualties As Russian Jet Artillery Pummels Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, Russian invaders launched a massive strike targeting residential quarters in Kupiansk, leaving at least three civilians injured.

That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

"According to tentative reports, three were as a result of an overnight enemy massive jet artillery strike on the residential quarters of the city of Kupiansk and nearby settlements," the statement reads.

Apartment blocks, private households, and shops were damaged.

Rescuers operated under intense enemy fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of August 6, Russian troops targeted a densely populated area of Kharkiv, employing a ballistic missile, likely of the Iskander type.

According to the police, the missile damaged a number of buildings, including a polyclinic and several apartment blocks, as well as 25 cars. One person died, 13 were injured.