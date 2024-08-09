Fitch Ratings Boosts SOCAR's Rating
Nazrin Abdul
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term issuer default rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating of the State Oil Company of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from "BB+" to "BBB-,"
Azernews reports.
The upgrade follows an increase in Azerbaijan's sovereign
rating, and the outlook on SOCAR's long-term IDR remains "stable."
As SOCAR is fully state-owned, its rating now aligns with
Azerbaijan's sovereign rating of "BBB-/stable," in accordance with
Fitch's criteria for government-related companies (GRE). This
alignment is supported by substantial state support, including
financial guarantees, cash contributions, and capital investments,
as well as SOCAR's pivotal role in advancing social functions and
oil and gas projects for the country.
Fitch also assessed SOCAR's independent creditworthiness at
"bb-," noting the company's moderate oil and gas production, robust
financial profile, and constraints in corporate governance.
