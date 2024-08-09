Startup Certificate Was Awarded To 3 More Smes
Nazrin Abdul
To date, 164 SMEs have been awarded "Startup" certificates,
Azernews reports.
The Expert Council, established by the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (SMBDA) for issuing these certificates, recently
convened to review six new applications. As a result, "Startup"
certificates were granted to three SMEs: Cibpay LLC, which offers a
multifunctional online payment platform; Optima Business Solutions
LLC, known for its online platform for managing and signing
electronic documents; and IkhtisasSech LLC, which facilitates the
admissions process for educational institutions.
This brings the total number of SMEs holding the "Startup"
certificate to 164.
The "Startup" certificate provides a three-year exemption from
profit or income tax on revenue generated from innovative
activities.
Micro and small businesses with projects in the development
stage are encouraged to apply for a "Startup" certificate.
Application forms, required documents, and detailed criteria are
available at:
[]().
